'Alex Dombrandt got found out' – how the pundits reacted to England's record home loss

Thibaud Flament of France scores their side's fourth try whilst under pressure from Alex Dombrandt of England during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium on March 11, 2023 - Getty Images/David Rogers

England's players were "found out" against France according to Rugby World Cup-winning scrum-half Matt Dawson, with No 8 Alex Dombrandt labelled "out of his depth" against a quality French back row.

Speaking on the BBC's Rugby Union Daily podcast, Dawson noted the gap between performing well in the Gallagher Premiership and the standard required at Test level.

"It's a big step up obviously, and people like Alex Dombrandt got found out – he was close to being out of his depth today," Dawson said. "When you're out there anyway against a great back row like the French back row but a back row who are crazy up for it – he was left wanting. Jack Willis was left wanting. Put them in the club jersey and they're player of the match.

Dawson added that some of England's team will "have played themselves out of the Borthwick regime" following the 10-53 defeat, the most points England have ever conceded at home.

"How you function under that pressure will be really interesting for the coaching staff. There will be little signs for Kevin Sinfield – who is a very good people person and will build people up but deep down is a tough, high standards individual –who will be thinking 'that's unacceptable in my team'. I think there were moments with individuals where you thought when it comes to it, maybe they just don't have the mentality to play at that level.

"This was a total demolition in every fact. England at a push had four minutes were fans could get excited. It lacked intensity from the off, accuracy, tactical nous, execution, commitment. Everything we as former players who have been in these games would have thought is a total given against France. It was nowhere."

Speaking on ITV, former England coach Sir Clive Woodward revisited Steve Borthwick's pre-match comments that England would find out where they were as a side against France.

"I think we now know – we're not in a great place," Woodward said. "The scrum and lineout went OK, but at the breakdown we were smashed. The game slipped away. We have to be more adventurous and take the world on. It's not all doom and gloom, it can only go one way from here.

Steve Borthwick, Head Coach of England, looks on prior to the Guinness Six Nations Rugby match between England and France at Twickenham - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

I thought it was a well-selected team, one of the best Steve Borthwick could have put out. But the physicality and athleticism of the French team was just amazing. [Borthwick] has to not overreact, it happens. England were never going to win that game today and were second by a long, long way. But it's not that big a gap. Having to go play Ireland next week is a sobering thought."

Taking issue with England's tactical approach, Woodward highlighted the differences between the two sides.

"I keep stressing this: we started the game and kicked long, a free catch to get into the game and away you go. Start of the second half, France kick short, they are trying to get the ball all the time. It's the mentality of the teams. Steve has a lot of learning to do, he's a young coach at the start of his career. But we have to get our mentality right to make sure we want the ball all the time, feel comfortable on the ball. In a Six Nations game, I'd never have seen that score coming at Twickenham.

"The whole of the French pack were just amazing. I was trying to think of which players who weren't playing today we could have in, and I couldn't think of anyone. So that's the worrying thing for English rugby, because we were second in so many phases of the game. The scoreline doesn't flatter France at all."

Jonny Wilkinson, England's World Cup-winning fly-half who has spent time inside the camp, played in two of England's biggest defeats against Australia in 1998 and South Africa in 2007.

"It's really interesting because it needs to happen," Wilkinson said. "It's not a wrong turn, this is the path. In 1998, it was a real cleansing opportunity to realise the story of who I thought I was couldn't carry on, it was forced to change, and in that change I found new possibilities. In 2007 in Bloemfontein, yes we lost by 50 points but within three months we were in the Rugby World Cup final. It doesn't mean there will be years and years of this. It's a massive reality check in all kinds of ways, that there's an evolution that needs to take place. If there's that desire to push on, it will turn into something bigger and better. I think that team will come out lighter next time on the field, there will be a freshness about them.

Jonny Wilkinson talks for ITV Sport prior to the Six Nations Rugby match between England and Italy at Twickenham Stadium - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

"We need to find that solid ground from which we can start building, and we haven't quite found it yet. Maybe this is it. All the intention and desire is there. I've been in the camp watching them and all the work has been done and details have been crossed, but it's just not quite happening. For the players that result must be really tough to take."

Offering a perspective on France's outstanding performance, former France and Leicester hooker Benjamin Kayser was full of praise for the impact made by Thibauld Flament, Gregory Alldritt and Jonathan Danty.

"Extremely proud of the performance. Completely over the moon and overwhelmed by the quality of rugby France are able to play. Does it reflect the distance between the two teams? I don't think so. But on the day I can only say well done, thank you," Kayser said.

"Huge performance with a lot of grit. Thibauld Flament, Gregory Alldritt were sensational. Jonathan Danty delivered everything we asked from him. You have to give credit to the coaching staff for the decision-making and team selection. This is a big page of French history which was written today in a stadium which means so much to the world of rugby. Is that the norm? I hope it will last for as long as it can."