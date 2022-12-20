Alex Cross Series Adds Siobhan Murphy In Recurring Role
EXCLUSIVE: Siobhan Murphy (Murdoch Mysteries) is set to recur in the Amazon Original series Cross. She will star opposite Aldis Hodge, who brings to life the titular Alex Cross.
Murphy will portray Tania Hightower, a driven, unstoppable journalist who works as a news reporter for the Post. Hightower’s beat includes all of Washington D.C., but her passion, loyalty and interest lies less in the political class and more in the often overlooked population of our nation’s capital.
From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is described as a complex and twisted thriller created by producer and writer Ben Watkins and based on the best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson.
Alex is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify — and ultimately capture — the murderers. He is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.
The series also stars Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Johnny Ray Gill, and Eloise Mumford.
Watkins serves as showrunner and executive producer of Cross. Hodge, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels also executive produce, with Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell will executive produce for Skydance Television.
Murphy also recurs on Murdoch Mysteries, the CBC’s long-running series. She was formerly a series regular on the Netflix comedy Merry Happy Whatever, playing Dennis Quaid’s daughter and has an upcoming supporting role in Reunion, a feature starring Jillian Bell, Lil Rel Howery, and Jamie Chung.
She is repped by Omnipop Talent Group, Ambition Talent, and TalentWorks.
