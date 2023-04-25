Who Is Alex Cooper's Fiancé? All About Matt Kaplan

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan first met over Zoom in 2020 and announced their engagement in April 2023

Phillip Faraone/Getty ; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

After doling out relationship and sex advice on her podcast, Alex Cooper is ready to take the next step in her life: marrying fiancé Matt Kaplan.

The Call Her Daddy host met Kaplan over Zoom in 2020, and the pair got engaged three years later in March 2023. Though Cooper said she was hesitant about ever getting married, she changed her mind when she realized her relationship had "progressed to the point that it was time." During a date night in November 2022, Cooper told Kaplan he could propose "whenever he wanted" and the Hollywood producer quickly put an engagement plan in motion.

"He was beaming, because he had accepted that maybe we wouldn't get married," she told W Magazine.

After rising to fame in 2018 as the host of the popular podcast, Cooper has been open about sharing her dating and sex life as a woman in her 20s. However, when she first started dating Kaplan, Cooper kept her relationship almost entirely under wraps, referring to him as "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man" in an effort to keep his identity private.

In April 2023, Cooper confirmed her mystery Zoom Man was indeed Kaplan after fans speculated about his identity since she announced her relationship in August 2020. Kaplan, for his part, was ready to be shared with the "Daddy Gang," as listeners of Cooper's podcast call themselves.

"It's weird for him, but it's also my life, and he's fully embraced it," Cooper told W. "He trusts me."

So who is Alex Cooper's fiancé? Here's everything to know about Matt Kaplan and his relationship with the Call Her Daddy host.

He attended Columbia University and was a quarterback on their football team

Alli Harvey/Getty

Kaplan attended Columbia University, where he played quarterback for the Columbia Lions football team. Growing up, football and film were the "only two things I liked doing for fun," he shared on The Backlot podcast.

Story continues

The producer studied film in college, taking writing and directing classes. Though he joked he "wasn't that good at it," he quickly realized he was better skilled at "assessing material," leading him to a career in production after graduating.

He is the CEO of a production company

Kevin Winter/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty

Kaplan has a successful career as a Hollywood producer. He serves as the current CEO of Ace Entertainment and previously as the president of Awesomeness Films.

However, success didn't come immediately for Kaplan. He started as an assistant at Lionsgate and eventually worked his way up to an executive position where he got to work on the Hunger Games films. Later, he was presented with a new opportunity to join Blumhouse, a horror movie production company.

Ultimately, his career led him to Awesomeness Films where he began producing Netflix hit franchise To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

"I called some friends over at Netflix and I said, 'I made this movie. I think you guys are gonna like it,' " Kaplan told The Backlot. "And they watched it and bought it."

Kaplan said his involvement varied throughout the production of the film, and he weighed in on various aspects including casting, wardrobe, production design and more.

The success of the film led Kaplan to produce its sequels and the spinoff show XO, Kitty.

Speaking on the importance of perseverance after experiencing rejections, Kaplan told The Backlot how he hears "no" daily when he sends scripts to companies like Lionsgate and Sony — but that doesn't stop him for continuing his pursuits.

"I think if you're gonna be in this business, you've got to wrap your head around like rejection is meaningless," Kaplan said. "Just do it again. That's just the first stop."

Cooper first teased their relationship in 2020

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Alex Cooper

Cooper recapped her first date with "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man" in an Aug. 5, 2020, episode, telling followers how the pair decided to go out to dinner after initially meeting on Zoom a week prior.

"I get into the car, we lock eyes," Cooper said in the episode. "You know those people you meet immediately that it's just like you feel like you've known each other for so long? We immediately vibed and it was just like we're going to get along so well."

She even joked they would get married before adding, "just kidding."

Six months later, Cooper titled an episode "I HAVE A BOYFRIEND," revealing she and "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man" were officially dating. She also shared the sweet story on how they confirmed the titles of boyfriend and girlfriend.

The podcast host explained how she met him at the airport after his flight from London with a sign that said "Mr. Kaplan a.k.a. my boyfriend," marking the first time she referred to him as such. When Kaplan saw her, he scooped her up and spun her around, officially cementing their romance.

"He makes eye contact with me, and he just walks over to me," Cooper described in the episode. "It was a great moment … it was cool to be like 'I made the right decision.' "

Since her relationship reveal, Cooper has continued to refer to Kaplan as Mr. Sexy Zoom Man and shared more stories of how their relationship was progressing, including the time he met her parents, on her podcast.

He was previously married to actress Claire Holt

Claire Holt/Instagram

Before he was Mr. Sexy Zoom Man, Kaplan was married to Australian actress Claire Holt, who starred in The Originals, a spinoff of The Vampire Diaries.

The two were engaged in July 2015 and got married on April 28, 2016. However, the pair ultimately split a day before their one-year wedding anniversary, citing "irreconcilable differences." Kaplan filed divorce papers and a week later, Holt requested that her name be changed back to Holt from Kaplan.

However, Holt isn't the only famous actress Kaplan has a history with. The producer also dated Ashley Olsen while he was a student at Columbia, though the two broke up after three years together in 2004.

The separation was "amicable," spokesman Michael Pagnotta told PEOPLE at the time, and the two "parted on good terms" and "wished each other the best." Pagnotta also added that no third party was involved, but maintaining a long-distance relationship was difficult.

He and Cooper keep their relationship private

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

While Kaplan may have worked on big Hollywood films, his work largely lies behind the scenes and as a private person, Kaplan didn't want that to change.

"Matt is so private, but he also loves the Daddy Gang," Cooper told W. "Every week he's like, 'How's the episode going? Do they like it?' "

Cooper shared that while she is very open on her podcast, she has since found a "healthy balance" between what she reveals on the show and "having enough respect" for her relationship to know what she should keep to herself.

"When I started this show, I was so open about everything, maybe at times to the detriment of my personal life," Cooper said. "I would have something happen to me the night before, and I would go run into the studio and talk about it. I didn't even let myself process things."

Kaplan's next step in going public? A possible guest appearance on Call Her Daddy. Cooper said that though she wouldn't plan on a full-length interview, she isn't closed to the idea of Kaplan making an appearance.

"Never say never, because I never thought I would announce who he was or post a picture of us," she said. "And now here I am."

They announced their engagement in April 2023

Aaron Idelson Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan

Cooper went public with her beau in April 2023 when she revealed to W Magazine that she and Kaplan got engaged in March.

While the media influencer never originally planned to get married, she shared that the "foundation of honesty and trust" in their relationship and his support for her career made her reconsider. Less than six months after Cooper gave Kaplan the go-ahead to propose, he got down on one knee in an elaborate way.

Tricking Cooper under the guise of a photo shoot, Kaplan planned the proposal at Cooper's house in West Hollywood on March 3 while she got ready for the faux shoot at her studio. During the time he kept Cooper out of the house, Kaplan decorated with candles, set up music and organized a scavenger hunt for Cooper that took her through a walk down memory lane around her home.

After the final clue told her to meet him outside, Cooper walked out to her courtyard where she found Kaplan waiting for her with a vintage oval-cut diamond ring and her two dogs dressed in little bowties.

"He got down on one knee and said, 'You're my soulmate, the love of my life. You make me a better man. Please do me the honor of marrying me,' " she recalled. "I like, blacked out. I think I said yes at first. It was very surreal."

While Cooper is glad to be engaged, a wedding may not be in the near future as she never had any ideas or plans.

"I really did not grow up ever envisioning a wedding," the podcast host admitted. "I don't have a Pinterest board of flowers and dresses. I think we definitely want to get married next year."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.