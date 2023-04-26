Alex Cooper Reveals Details of 'Incredible' Engagement — Including Surprise Cameo from Morgan Freeman!

"It was truly the best moment of my life," Alex Cooper said on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper is spilling the tea about her engagement to Matt Kaplan!

In a W Magazine interview published earlier this week, Cooper, 28, confirmed that she and the 39-year-old Hollywood producer — nicknamed "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man" — got engaged on March 3.

Cooper then shared all of the intimate details about their engagement on the latest episode of her popular podcast.

"It was truly the best moment of my life," Cooper said. "It was such an incredible moment."

As for keeping the good news under wraps for over a month, the podcaster said she's "so happy that I kept it for myself and my family and my friends." However, she admitted that "after a week I was starting to twitch" at not being able to wear the ring or spill the beans while being asked about their relationship in interviews.

Kaplan proposed on a Friday, and left the couple's home early that morning, Cooper recounted on the episode. Typically, she said that Kaplan brings her a cup of coffee in the morning. But this time, he didn't, claiming he had an early morning meeting to attend.

Later that day, Cooper left home for what she believed was a photoshoot for her W Magazine interview. "Little did I know, this was a fake photoshoot," said Cooper, who didn't think much of the situation as she got glammed up — even when they made sure to do her nails.

Eventually, Cooper was able to head home. When she arrived, she noticed Kaplan's car was gone.

"I open the door, and all of a sudden there are candles everywhere," Cooper said. "And there is a laptop sitting with a sign that says, 'play me.' And Adele is playing all throughout our house."

Upon pressing play, Cooper said Kaplan appeared on the screen "in the same exact outfit" he wore for their first Zoom meeting in 2020.

When the video ended, Cooper was joined by a videographer as she went on a scavenger hunt throughout the home. At this point, Cooper said she realized what was about to happen. "But I'm still in denial," she adds. "I'm like, 'What's going on?' "

The scavenger hunt took Cooper to different corners of their home, where Kaplan had set up special mementos like framed photos symbolizing their "firsts," a collection of her favorite foods and more.

The last card, Cooper said, led her to a closet where Kaplan had laid out her engagement outfit. "It wasn't heels, it wasn't a dress," she added — it was sweatpants and sweatshirt.

Cooper then walked outside, where Kaplan was awaiting her arrival alongside their two dogs, who were wearing bow-ties.

Kaplan then got down on one knee and told his then-girlfriend, "I can't imagine my life without you."

"You're my person. You're my best friend. You're my soulmate," he added, according to Cooper. "You're the best sex I've ever had and you mean everything to me in this world. Please marry me. I love you."

Cooper said both she and Kaplan sobbed after she accepted the proposal. She praised Matt for being "so creative and thoughtful," adding, "he knew I wanted it to be private."

The two celebrated with a toast to their future before Kaplan told Cooper to pack a bag for a night at the Bel-Air and dinner at the Four Seasons, where the surprises continued.

For his last gesture, Kaplan had invited and flown in their friends and family to join them in celebration of their engagement.

"It was truly the most memorable, loving experience that I've ever, ever had in my life. And it was perfect and I will remember it for the rest of my life," said Cooper.

During the dinner, Cooper's friend Lauren McMullen made a special speech in honor of her friend to the group, which ended up including Morgan Freeman, who just happened to be at there as well.

"He joined the circle," Cooper said, explaining that it seemed he didn't want to interrupt by walking through. The podcaster recalled that the actor kept "smiling" throughout the speech, and then made an exit when it was over.

"Best night of my life," Cooper said.

Though it's been over a month since the proposal, Cooper said she doesn't "feel any difference" in their relationship.

"This is not going to change anything," she said before pointing to her ring. "I'm just happy that we're going to be together and we're going to make it work and hopefully start a family."

As for questions about the wedding itself — including if Cooper will take Kaplan's last name — Cooper said, "Let's save that for another episode."

You can listen to the Call Her Daddy episode here.

