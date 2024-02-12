Alex Cooper Celebrates Bachelorette During Skip Trip with Friends: 'No Such Thing As One Last Hoorah'

The 'Call Her Daddy' podcast host is set to marry fiancé Matt Kaplan this year

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty; Alex Cooper/Instagram Alex Cooper celebrates her bachelorette with a skip trip with friends.

Alex Cooper took her bachelorette party to the ski slopes!

The Call Her Daddy podcast host, 29, celebrated her upcoming wedding to fiancé Matt Kaplan with a fun-filled trip to a snowy locale with friends.

Cooper shared highlights from the winter getaway in a series of posts on Instagram. She kicked off with a pair of photos of herself popping a champagne bottle — decorated with a picture of her future husband — while soaking in a hot tub. As she enjoyed the bubbly, she wore a bridal white bikini and cozy white earmuffs.

Alex Cooper/Instagram Alex Cooper pops a champagne bottle during her bachelorette trip

"Oh what a time 🤍," she captioned the photos.

A second post featured a carousel of snaps showing Cooper and her friends palling around together as they had a meal and some drinks. In one shot, three of the women posed in white bathrobes while holding paper cutouts of Kaplan's head over their faces.

"Life is good 🥹," Cooper wrote.

In a third carousel, Cooper shared photos of the group's ski outing, including shots of them posing together in a chairlift and on the top of a mountain before their run.

"There is no such thing as one last hoorah. Let’s keep it goin till I’m 80 BUT yes one more as a Miss not Mrs 🥳💍💍💍. WHO IS GETTING MARRIED THIS YEAR TOO👀," she captioned the post.

Alex Cooper/Instagram Alex Cooper's bachelorette celebration

Cooper's bachelorette trip comes after she and Kaplan — who got engaged in April 2023 — threw a touching "pre-wedding celebration" for his 100-year-old grandmother, who is unable to travel to the actual wedding.

"Practicing for the big day🥺❤️," Cooper wrote, alongside a series of photos of the small soirée, including one of herself wearing a simple white strapless dress and carrying a bouquet of flowers.

"We had a little pre-wedding celebration with Matt’s 100 yr old grandma last night. She sadly won’t be able to travel to our wedding so we wanted to make her feel special and a part of everything ❤️," she continued, adding, "Love you grandmommy."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan

During an August 2023 episode of her popular podcast, Cooper updated her listeners on her wedding planning, sharing that she and Kaplan were considering Hawaii for their nuptials. However, she insisted that she wanted the specific location for their event to be private and intimate.

"I don’t need Uncle Marty on his retirement trip in the background snorkeling belly up holding a f---ing piña colada in my shot," she explained, referring to Hawaii's public beaches.

"Matt and I are kissing and there’s that guy, belly up, nice little frosted tips, having a mid-life crisis in the ocean," she jokingly continued. "It’s just not what I want."

She said her top priority was to be fully "present" in the moment when she and the ACE Entertainment CEO say "I do."

"It’s so important to me that Matt and I actually have this day to ourselves," she noted in the episode. "I would rather have every f------ person at our wedding have the worst goddamn time and Matt and I f------ thrive."



