Alex Caruso to miss time with foot sprain

Rob Schaefer: Bulls say Alex Caruso will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days for left foot sprain suffered Monday against Rockets

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 22, 2021

ALEX CARUSO INJURY UPDATE



Bulls guard Alex Caruso sustained a sprain of his left foot during the first quarter of Monday’s game vs. the Houston Rockets. He will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. – 7:50 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Alex Caruso @ACFresh21

Where can I watch this rams vs Seahawks game ??? – 8:08 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Devon Dotson enters the protocol, and as Billy Donovan discussed on Monday, Derrick Jones Jr. (hamstring) will miss Toronto game. Caruso, who left with a bad foot, will also sit Wednesday. – 4:07 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

According to injury report, Alex Caruso (foot) and Derrick Jones Jr. (hamstring) are out for Wed’s scheduled game vs TOR. Devon Dotson has entered health and safety protocols. Troy Brown Jr. is out of protocols and listed as questionable. #Bulls – 3:56 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

From the Bulls latest injury report:

Troy Brown Jr. has cleared health and safety protocol and is questionable for Wednesday vs TOR

Devon Dotson enters health and safety protocols. Dotson, Alex Caruso (foot) and Derrick Jones Jr (hamstring) are all OUT – 3:52 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Donovan didn’t have much early info on Caruso injury. Said he thinks Caruso landed wrong to lead to foot sprain. – 10:31 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Coby White starts the second half for Alex Caruso – 9:23 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Caruso left mid-foot sprain. He’s out. Not needed against bum Rockets. – 8:57 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Bulls guard and noted Aggie Alex Caruso went to the locker room at the time out. – 8:23 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Caruso headed to locker room – ruh-roh. – 8:22 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Caruso heads to locker room.

Alfonzo McKinnie and Devon Dotson getting 1st quarter burn – 8:21 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Bulls starters: Green, DeRozan, Vucevic, Caruso, Ball – 7:49 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Alex Caruso @ACFresh21

Bulls win and great to be back!! Let’s do it again tomorrow 💪🏼💪🏼🐂🐂🔥🔥#BullsNation – 12:39 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Lakers had their chances but lose to Chicago, 115-110, to finish road trip 1-2. LeBron 31p 14r 6a 2b; Melo 21p 5r; Westbrook 20p 9r 8a- 2b 6tos; I.T. 13p. DeRozan paced the Bulls with 38p. Former Lakers Lonzo (19p 4a) and Caruso (17p 9r) had strong games too. – 10:33 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Huge emotional victory — on top of the win itself — for the Bulls tonight as they begin to emerge from the effects of their outbreak.

Vooch (19), Caruso (17) and Ball (19) log double-digit performances behind DeRozan’s 38 points. – 10:32 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Final: Bulls 115, Lakers 110

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls 115, Lakers 110

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Alex Caruso, leaving Pelinka’s office after the negotiations stalled… AK pic.twitter.com/jwsRY2BJyo – 9:50 PM

David Thorpe @coachthorpe

That Rondo-Caruso tie up is now my favorite play of the season. – 9:47 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Rondo and Caruso just got tied up with a battle for a loose ball, and that’s the most I’ve ever seen two people battling for a loose ball smile. – 9:45 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Caruso’s taking a bit of a clobbering in this game. He’s hit the deck hard a handful of times already, none of them by choice. – 9:27 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Alex Caruso was trying to get LeBron T’d up after he was arguing for the kick ball. After all they’ve been through, smh – 8:57 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Some serious ball-watching by the Lakers on that Caruso offensive rebound. AK – 8:56 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Alex Caruso flex alert

(haven’t typed that since the Bobby Portis days) – 8:53 PM

KC Johnson: Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson have landed in league’s health protocols. Alex Caruso is available. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 11, 2021

Joe Cowley: The good today here from Miami: Alex Caruso went through the first stage of ramped up activity to test the injured hamstring and came out with a thumbs up. If he gets through tomorrow afternoon’s work with the medical team he’s a go vs. Heat. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / December 10, 2021

Mike McGraw: Donovan says Caruso (hamstring) is feeling good, will ramp up activity. Possible but still questionable for Miami. #Bulls -via Twitter @McGrawDHSports / December 8, 2021