Alex Caruso out for 6-8 weeks after Grayson Allen’s dirty play

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso sustained a fracture of his right wrist in last night’s game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Caruso will undergo surgery early next week and be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks.
Source: NBA.com

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
There you go—-unbelievable. Alex Caruso gone 6-8 weeks. The NBA needs to suspend Grayson Allen…how about 6-8 weeks as well. Just my opinion. Only my opinion. Caruso just returned from a foot injury and H&S/ He is a HUGE piece of the Bulls core group. This is a MAJOR loss. – 3:45 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls announce Alex Caruso will undergo surgery early next week and be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. – 3:45 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls have confirmed that Caruso will have surgery on the right wrist next week, and will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. Grayson Allen has removed the heart of the Bulls, and did it with a smirk. – 3:45 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bulls say Alex Caruso will undergo surgery early next week on his fractured right wrist and be re-evaluated in 6-to-8 weeks. – 3:44 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
ALEX CARUSO INJURY UPDATE

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso sustained a fracture of his right wrist in last night’s game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Caruso will undergo surgery early next week and be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. – 3:43 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grayson Allen needs to be suspended for at least one game. At least.
I watched that play at least 20 times. Allen’s initial contest was fine. His left hand was on the ball. It was a foul, but that’s all. Then when he swung his right arm at Caruso is when it went WAY too far. – 3:42 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Caruso reportedly has a fractured right wrist from the Allen play and now needs surgery. X-rays were initially negative last night, according to Caruso. – 3:42 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso appreciated Billy Donovan’s strong rebuke of Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul. nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…1:58 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
A look in at Billy Donovan having a chat with Alex Caruso on the eve of Mar. 4 …
youtube.com/watch?v=2ScvAJ…1:57 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
How should the Bulls react to the Allen-Caruso incident? Like they have everything else this season – pull together even tighter. Mar. 4 is coming, let it simmer, then “close calls” happen …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/2…1:52 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks injury report for tonight’s game against the Kings:
DOUBTFUL: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)
PROBABLE: Grayson Allen (left hip soreness)
OUT: Brook Lopez (back surgery), Lindell Wigginton (health and safety protocols) – 1:47 PM

Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
What a b.s. response from Budenholzer on Allen’s cheap shot to Caruso. “Close call.” Seriously.
Said Budenholzer: “It’s a hard play. “I think Grayson, nothing malicious, went to block the shot. I think it’s a close call.” – 1:43 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
The boos Grayson Allen receives when Bucks are in Chicago on March 4 might crumble the roof of the United Center – 1:23 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
On Chicago radio the #Bucks Grayson Allen is Public Enemy No. 1 for his flagrant foul on Alex Caruso.
The #Bulls went hard, too.
“I hope the league takes a hard look at some thing like that.”
“Dude just grabbed me out of the air. It’s kind of bulls—t.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n…12:45 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Caruso came crashing down to the floor hard after Allen swiped at his body sideways in the air. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…12:00 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch hard foul on Alex Caruso that got Grayson Allen ejected nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/22/wat…10:01 AM

Tas Melas @TasMelas
Grayson Allen pretended to make a play on the ball not once but twice. Can’t believe a Bulls player didn’t get in his face with Caruso on the floor. – 4:33 AM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The NBA needs to take a much longer look at that Allen- Caruso play and in my opinion do more than just be content to settle for a flagrant two ejection. Am I irate ? Yes. Very. I’m not in a good mood. – 11:58 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso, asked if Grayson Allen came over to check on him after taking him out: “No.” – 11:39 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Asked on Allen’s history of cheap plays? Caruso said, “To be honest, I don’t watch much Duke basketball.” His wrist is sore, but X-rays were negative. Allen did not come and check on him. – 11:39 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso on Grayson Allen’s Flagrant 2 Foul against him tonight. pic.twitter.com/JW4TII6Jrv11:38 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
“Kind of bullshit. Don’t know what else you could have done about it.” Caruso on the Grayson Allen foul. – 11:37 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Caruso on Allen foul: “Dude just grabbed me out of the air. Kind of bullshit.” – 11:36 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Grayson Allen … your new public enemy No. 1 … as Bulls lose to Bucks in a grimy game all around.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda…11:32 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
For those keeping track – Round 2 is Mar. 4, when Grayson Allen and the Bucks come to the UC. – 11:24 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Here is Billy Donovan’s full answer when asked about Grayson Allen’s flagrant-2 foul on Alex Caruso and ejection.
It should be noted this is very uncharacteristic of Donovan to single out a player like this. pic.twitter.com/70UZFSMi8511:16 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Donovan going hard on Allen … very out of character for Billy, but he’s dead on. Said Allen has a history of this and could have ended Caruso’s career. – 11:01 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan with some strong comments about Grayson Allen’s Flagrant 2 against Alex Caruso: “He has a history of this,” Donovan said. – 10:58 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan isn’t holding back with Grayson Allen criticism. #Bulls10:58 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan on Grayson Allen foul: “It was really bad. Really, really bad.”
Said it could’ve ended Caruso’s career. And Allen has a history of it. Said he hopes league takes a look at it. – 10:57 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I typically root for 99.9% of NBA players to play well, earn that money and generally thrive in this league.
Grayson Allen is the 0.1% – 10:52 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bucks 94, Bulls 90
DeRozan: 35 pts, 17/18 FT
Vucevic: 19 pts, 11 reb
Caruso: 7 pts, 8 reb, 4 ast
Coby (3/15) and Ayo (2/9) combine to shoot 5/24
Both teams under 20% from 3P
Heck of an effort by shorthanded Bulls against defending champs, but they fall to 28-16 – 10:47 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Caruso is so good defensively. Think he’s seen each member of the Bucks’ big 3 and managed to get at least one stop in isolation against all three. – 10:38 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wow. That’s a wide-open look from 3 that Caruso missed which the Bulls needed badly. – 10:35 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls are getting great looks down the stretch but coming up short. So far, the offense isn’t the problem. DeRozan, Vooch, Caruso, White are all missing shots they can make. Bulls only trail by four with 4:20 left in Milwaukee. – 10:28 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Lakers grossly miscalculating on Alex Caruso – who wanted to re-sign there – is one of the worst unnecessary front office blunders in recent history.
Especially given he was awesome next to LeBron. It’s truly baffling. – 10:17 PM

Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien
Caruso guarding Giannis. Can’t get enough of it. – 10:17 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Alex Caruso guarding Giannis to start the fourth quarter has been a fun lil matchup so far – 10:14 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Tyler Cook has five fouls, and now it’s Alex Caruso checking Giannis
Forced a midrange miss, then a jumpball on a drive in first two possessions – 10:14 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso now checking Giannis in this fourth quarter. Just forced a tie-up and jump ball. – 10:13 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan puts Caruso on Giannis to start 4th even though Cook is on floor – 10:10 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
A young Grayson Allen “playing” with the neighbors. pic.twitter.com/1m68CG2dKw9:54 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grayson Allen is back on the timeline… – 9:49 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Flagrant 2 … Grayson Allen … crack that Gatorade open in the locker room… – 9:49 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Caruso misses both FTs. – 9:49 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Grayson Allen ejected. Period. – 9:49 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Flagrant 2 for Grayson Allen on that foul to Alex Caruso. He’s been ejected. – 9:48 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The officials have ruled Grayson Allen’s foul is a Flagrant 2.
Allen is ejected, and boos escort him out from the #Bulls fans. – 9:48 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
And Grayson Allen is ejected for a flagrant foul on Caruso, who seems to be OK. #Bulls down by 1 mid-3rdQ – 9:48 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Hard to see Grayson Allen getting the benefit of the doubt here. #Bulls9:47 PM

Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Expect Grayson Allen is be writing out a check to the NBA. Ridiculous. – 9:47 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Grayson Allen sends Alex Caruso to the floor—-is it a flagrant one or two? – 9:46 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Grayson Allen gonna Grayson Allen! pic.twitter.com/MRYRoHu6nS9:46 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso is up after absorbing hard foul from Grayson Allen and bouncing off floor. – 9:45 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
That’s a hard fall for Alex Caruso. he was sprinting down the floor and Grayson Allen grabbing his arm to prevent the layup.
It spun Caruso around and he hit the floor hard. After staying down for a minute, he is walking towards the Bulls bench. – 9:45 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso just took a nasty fall with 5:45 left in the third quarter in Milwaukee. Dangerous play. – 9:45 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wow, really scary fall for Alex Caruso on that fast break attempt. He’s still down under the basket. – 9:45 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Alex Caruso got a bigger cheer than Donte DiVincenzo when they checked in. I’ll be honest – I haven’t heard this partisan of a crowd at Fiserv Forum in…a long time. – 8:30 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Caruso remains in the low 20min time restriction – 6:40 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso remains at minutes limit of 22-25, per Donovan. – 6:39 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso has suffered a fractured right wrist and will likely need surgery, sources tell ESPN. The injury occurred after a fall following a flagrant foul from Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen on Friday night. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 22, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso won’t return to lineup until likely Wednesday vs. Cleveland, sources tell ESPN. Bulls play Warriors tonight and road games vs. Boston (Sat.) and Memphis (Mon.). He’s been out with foot sprain and remains in Covid protocols. He’ll need to ramp up. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 14, 2022

KC Johnson: Billy Donovan said he doesn’t expect Alex Caruso to play Friday vs. Warriors. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 12, 2022

