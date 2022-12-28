Alex Carey hits maiden Test century as Australia dominate against South Africa

PA Sport Staff
·1 min read

Alex Carey scored his maiden Test hundred as Australia batted themselves into a dominant position against South Africa at the MCG.

Wicketkeeper Carey made 111 from 149 balls before the home side declared on 575 for eight, with Cameron Green defying the pain from a fractured finger to reach 51 not out.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar was then dismissed for a duck in his side’s second innings before rain brought an early end to the third day with the Proteas 15 for one, a deficit of 371 runs.

Alex Carey
Australia’s Alex Carey made 111 from 149 balls against South Africa (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Australia had resumed on 386 for three, largely thanks to David Warner marking his 100th Test by hitting a memorable 200 before retiring with cramp.

Travis Head’s dismissal by Anrich Nortje – who had been knocked to the ground by Spidercam on day two – brought Warner back to the crease but he was bowled first ball and received a standing ovation as he returned to the pavilion.

That left Carey, Green and Nathan Lyon – who struck a six and three boundaries in his quickfire 25 – to pile on the runs before the declaration came to give some respite to South Africa’s exhausted attack.

Australia lead the three-Test series 1-0.

