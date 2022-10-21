Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman

Emily Krauser
·6 min read
Alex and Reagan Bregman
Alex and Reagan Bregman

Reagan Bregman Instagram

Alex Bregman is having quite the season.

The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, and helped his team clinch a victory in Game 2 with a three-run home run.

In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman.

The pair got engaged in January 2020 and tied the knot the following December. Less than two years later, Reagan gave birth to their son, Knox Samuel, on Aug. 1, 2022. The Bregmans are raising their son in Houston, where Alex is based as an Astro and Reagan spent much of her childhood.

"I love Alex's heart and how he'd give the shirt off his back to anyone," Reagan told The Knot in 2021. "He makes everyone feel included and happy — that's admirable and hard to find."

Alex feels the same way about his wife, telling the outlet, "She cares: she's willing to go above and beyond for the people she loves and is loyal. She's hardworking, smart and she literally does everything for me. She makes life better. Whenever I'm around her, she makes me happy."

So who is Alex Bregman's other half? Here's everything to know about Reagan Bregman and her relationship with the Astros player.

She was born in Louisiana

Reagan was born on Aug. 26, 1994, in Louisiana. As she explained to Houston CityBook, her father works in the oil and gas industry managing offshore drilling rigs, so they moved quite a bit when she was younger.

Her family lived in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain and Canada before settling down in the U.S. in Katy, Texas, a city just west of Houston.

She is a proud Aggie

Reagan Bregman
Reagan Bregman

Reagan Bregman Instagram

Reagan earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from Texas A&M University in 2017. While an undergrad, she was president of the Panama Global Business Brigades and led a group of students to Panama to volunteer with local small businesses.

She met her husband through a friend

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros poses for a photo with his girlfriend Reagan Howard during the MLB Red Carpet Show presented by Chevrolet at Progressive Field on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio
Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros poses for a photo with his girlfriend Reagan Howard during the MLB Red Carpet Show presented by Chevrolet at Progressive Field on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio

Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos

While working for Google in Austin after graduation, Reagan drove to Houston to hang out with friends for a weekend. One of her pals was dating Alex's friend, and she met him at a group dinner.

"It was crazy because I didn't want to be [at dinner]," Reagan recalled of their initial meeting to The Knot. "And then we went on a date, three or four days later."

The pair began dating, though long-distance proved to be difficult for the couple after baseball season began.

"When we both realized we were willing to sacrifice things to make things work, we realized it was it," Reagan shared.

"She was driving back and forth every weekend, three hours there and back, waking up at 5 am to get to work," Alex added. "She was working her tail off and coming to see me."

Reagan decided to move back to Houston to be with Alex, and the pair got engaged soon after. Alex popped the question during a trip to Aspen, Colorado, in January 2020.

"Love you forever baby," the baseball pro captioned a photo from the proposal, where he held a ring box while reaching up to hug a visibly emotional Reagan.

She and Alex got married in December 2020

Shortly after Alex and Reagan got engaged, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing the couple to rethink their wedding plans.

The pair were originally set to have their "dream wedding" at a San Antonio resort in December 2020, however, a rise in COVID-19 cases forced them to cancel their planned ceremony. Instead, the coupled tied the knot at Reagan's parents' home in Katy on Dec. 5, 2020.

"It made us truly appreciate our family and made us look into the true meaning of a wedding," Reagan told The Knot of her micro-wedding, which was kept small in part because Alex's dad was at high risk for the virus. "Sometimes it becomes all about the decor and party, but with COVID, we had to limit it and be extremely careful. We were able to focus on what it's really about, which was getting married."

The difficulties of planning a pandemic wedding were all worth it when Alex got his first glance of Reagan during the ceremony.

"I was very smiley and very happy," he recalled. "I almost teared up because I saw Reagan's mom tearing up … I was close. But I was just so happy… maybe more nervous."

She is a mom

Alex and Reagan Bregman
Alex and Reagan Bregman

Reagan Bregman Instagram

On Valentine's Day 2022, the Bregmans announced that they were expecting their first child. They welcomed a son, Knox Samuel, on Aug. 1, 2022. Reagan shared the happy news on Instagram alongside a sweet snap of Alex holding their newborn. "On 08.01.22 at 7:08pm our world changed forever," she captioned the post.

Since Knox arrived on a Monday night, Alex missed one of his games to be at the hospital with his wife. After returning to the field two days later, he told reporters his son's birth was "unbelievable."

"One of the best days of my life and my wife's life, mama's healthy, baby's healthy, and we're very excited," he said, before joking that while he and Reagan hoped she would give birth on an off day, Knox "had different plans."

Alongside Reagan, Baby Knox is already becoming his dad's biggest fan. He attended his first baseball game at just 7 weeks, watching Alex and the Astros defeat the Tampa Bay Rays in September 2022. Two weeks later, the proud mom shared family photos from the field after the Astros beat the Seattle Mariners to advance to the ALCS.

Having a big family was always part of the plan for Reagan and Alex. While they were still engaged, Alex told Houston CityBook that he was ready for kids. "Cheaper by the dozen! I wanna play zone defense!" he said, to which Reagan replied that she wanted "not as many, maybe three or four."

In addition to their son, Alex and Reagan are dog parents to an adorable Golden Retriever named Hank.

She is an entrepreneur

Alex and Reagan Bregman
Alex and Reagan Bregman

Reagan Bregman Instagram

Reagan is the founder of Exiza, a Houston-based ethical athleisure brand she launched in the summer of 2021.

"When I was little I used to make and sell horse treats," she told Houston CityBook. "I would package them in containers and go around to all of the horse feed stores in Canada. I have always had an entrepreneur spirit, and I always have something in the works."

Before starting her own company, she was a model and worked in Austin for the sales departments at Oracle and Google.

She is working on her baseball skills

Alex and Reagan Bregman
Alex and Reagan Bregman

Alex Bregman Instagram

Alex joked that when he first met his wife, "she thought a double was two strikes," but is now happy to tell him that he needs "to raise my on-base percentage if I want to be a lead!"

He hoped she would be "a baseball mom one day," and as of 2020, said they were "working on her baseball skills."

"He's got me working on throwing changeups," Reagan told Houston CityBook. "I've been trying to do that move like Alex does where he catches the ball, twirls around and throws it. It's comical, but it's been fun."

