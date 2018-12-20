Alex Bregman went undercover to epically prank youth baseball players

What has Houston Astros star Alex Bregman been up to this offseason?

That’s actually a loaded question with a wide range of answers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 2017 World Series champion has been everywhere doing everything. That includes working out with Alex Rodriguez, having beer spilled on him at an NBA game, surprising firefighters and patients at UNM’s Children’s hospital, and even crashing weddings.

And that’s not even the half of it.

It appears all of Bregman’s offseason activities have been documented on his new Youtube channel. That’s where we found this latest bit, which includes Bregman and some friends going undercover as umpires in order to prank youth baseball players in the Houston area.

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman goes undercover as an umpire to prank to unsuspecting youth baseball players. (Alex Bregman on Youtube)

According to ABC 13 in Houston, Bregman, under the guise of Sam Eisenburg (that has to be an homage to Breaking Bad), served as home plate umpire for a Premier Baseball 10U league scrimmage.

As former MLB slugger Mark Teixeira suggested in the debut episode of “Baseball Feud,” home plate umpire might just be the most difficult job in baseball. What wasn’t difficult for Bregman, though, was concealing his identity. He stayed under the mask to make some hilariously bad calls, and even tallied his first ejection.





If you don’t have time to watch the entire 28-minute video, we understand. But it’s worth it to move ahead to about the 25-minute mark to see the kids reactions when Bregman makes the big reveal.

Story continues

As with most of Bregman’s videos this offseason, this was another fun way for him to connect with the community. In this case specifically, it gives a group of young kids a memory they’ll take with them forever.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• President Trump has to sell his Tebow helmet

• The 10 biggest NFL Pro Bowl snubs

• 5-star spurns Alabama, flips back to Michigan

• Haynes: Kings star says he’s ‘fastest’ in the NBA

