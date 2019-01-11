Alex Bregman to be limited at spring training after elbow surgery

The Houston Astros won’t be 100 percent by the time spring training opens. Infielder Alex Bregman had surgery Friday to remove loose bodies from his elbow. He’ll be limited at the start of spring training, but expects to be ready by the start of the regular season.

The 24-year-old Bregman broke out in a major way in 2018. He hit .286/.394/.532, with a career-high 31 home runs, over 705 plate appearances. That performance was enough to net Bregman his first All-Star selection. He also finished fifth in MVP voting.

While the procedure doesn’t sound serious, it will impact Bregman’s ability at the start of spring training. If he doesn’t progress as expected, or experiences a setback, that could impact Bregman’s availability for the start of the regular season. That’s a worst case scenario.

Bregman doesn’t see it that way, though. He assured fans he would be ready for the regular season.

I’ll be ready …believe that… fixing to kick this rehabs ass. https://t.co/3pXNmZBj6P — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) January 11, 2019





After losing to the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series, the Astros once again have World Series hopes in 2019. Bregman will play a crucial role in getting the Astros there, so the team will want to make sure he’s 100 percent before he returns.

