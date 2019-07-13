Alex Bregman injury update: All-Star returns to lineup after taking grounder off chin

Alex Bregman is back in the starting lineup after taking a hard ground ball to his face Thursday and missing Friday's game.

Alex Bregman is back in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Rangers after taking a ground ball to the face in Thursday's 5-0 loss.

Bregman left the team's matchup with Texas after taking a shot to the face on a two-hopper off of the bat of Shin Soo-Choo in the bottom of the third inning.

Bregman had the wherewithal to try to corral the ball and get Choo out at first base, but he was clearly a bit dazed as he couldn't quite recover after the play.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch went out to check on him with the trainer and ultimately took him out of the game.

Bregman was rubbing his chin and in clear discomfort after the play, but Hinch didn't seem too concerned about the long-term effects of the injury.

"He had some blood coming out of his chin," Hinch told ESPN. "He was going to go inside and see the doctor, so as usual, he said 'hey, I want to keep playing,' but we thought better of it and made him come in and give him a chance to play for the weekend."

The Astros officially called the injury a "skin laceration." He received four stitches. He missed Friday's game but had a bat in his hand in the eighth inning so it looked like he could have played if absolutely necessary.

Houston is already without Carlos Correa and Aledmys Diaz, but both infielders start rehab assignments next week, so the team does have some reinforcements coming.

MORE: Home Run Derby 2019: Three takeaways from Pete Alonso's win over Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Myles Straw replaced Bregman in the field Thursday and started at shortstop in Friday's loss.

