Alex Bowman tops Kurt Busch in first Cup practice at Chicagoland
Ryan Blaney set the pace early in the session at 175.547mph in the Team Penske Ford Mustang.
Some drivers opted to draft with one another with the 2019 aero package brining some unknowns to this year's race at Chicagoland Speedway. In the closing minutes, a large pack of up to nine cars took to the circuit to get a better feel for the package.
"We're trying to knock out all the little details now," Denny Hamlin explained to NBCSN. "That we we can spend Happy Hour focusing on just speed and race setup."
There was a close call between Ryan Newman and Paul Menard, but otherwise no incidents during the session.
Kevin Harvick ultimately usurped Blaney for quickest single lap before Kurt Busch did the same. The No. 88 of Bowman was forced to replace a driveshaft during the session, but in the final seconds shot to the top of the board himself with a 175.942mph lap.
Bowman also led the way in best ten-lap consecutive averages ahead of Harvick and Clint Bowyer.
2018 race winner Kyle Busch clocked in 16th on the speed charts.
1
88
Chevrolet
29
30.692
175.942
2
1
Chevrolet
36
30.704
0.012
0.012
175.873
3
4
Ford
26
30.708
0.016
0.004
175.850
4
24
Chevrolet
34
30.718
0.026
0.010
175.793
5
48
Chevrolet
28
30.736
0.044
0.018
175.690
6
12
Ford
28
30.761
0.069
0.025
175.547
7
6
Ford
25
30.827
0.135
0.066
175.171
8
2
Ford
44
30.889
0.197
0.062
174.820
9
14
Ford
35
30.925
0.233
0.036
174.616
10
11
Toyota
33
30.939
0.247
0.014
174.537
11
13
Chevrolet
27
30.941
0.249
0.002
174.526
12
21
Ford
30
30.961
0.269
0.020
174.413
13
22
Ford
42
30.974
0.282
0.013
174.340
14
10
Ford
32
31.000
0.308
0.026
174.194
15
8
Chevrolet
34
31.006
0.314
0.006
174.160
16
18
Toyota
38
31.006
0.314
0.000
174.160
17
34
Ford
29
31.010
0.318
0.004
174.137
18
41
Ford
44
31.042
0.350
0.032
173.958
19
17
Ford
38
31.051
0.359
0.009
173.907
20
43
Chevrolet
36
31.073
0.381
0.022
173.784
21
9
Chevrolet
36
31.129
0.437
0.056
173.472
22
20
Toyota
40
31.158
0.466
0.029
173.310
23
19
Toyota
19
31.161
0.469
0.003
173.294
24
38
Ford
27
31.171
0.479
0.010
173.238
25
95
Toyota
33
31.172
0.480
0.001
173.232
26
37
Chevrolet
36
31.181
0.489
0.009
173.182
27
42
Chevrolet
35
31.196
0.504
0.015
173.099
28
47
Chevrolet
33
31.219
0.527
0.023
172.972
29
3
Chevrolet
30
31.256
0.564
0.037
172.767
30
36
Ford
28
31.376
0.684
0.120
172.106
31
15
Chevrolet
11
31.474
0.782
0.098
171.570
32
32
Ford
17
31.543
0.851
0.069
171.195
33
00
Chevrolet
29
31.697
1.005
0.154
170.363
34
52
Chevrolet
7
31.898
1.206
0.201
169.290
35
51
Ford
6
32.001
1.309
0.103
168.745
36
53
Chevrolet
3
32.045
1.353
0.044
168.513
37
27
Chevrolet
17
32.321
1.629
0.276
167.074
38
77
Chevrolet
21
32.346
1.654
0.025
166.945