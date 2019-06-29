Alex Bowman tops Kurt Busch in first Cup practice at Chicagoland

Nick DeGroot
motorsport.com

Ryan Blaney set the pace early in the session at 175.547mph in the Team Penske Ford Mustang. 

Some drivers opted to draft with one another with the 2019 aero package brining some unknowns to this year's race at Chicagoland Speedway. In the closing minutes, a large pack of up to nine cars took to the circuit to get a better feel for the package.

"We're trying to knock out all the little details now," Denny Hamlin explained to NBCSN. "That we we can spend Happy Hour focusing on just speed and race setup."

There was a close call between Ryan Newman and Paul Menard, but otherwise no incidents during the session.

Kevin Harvick ultimately usurped Blaney for quickest single lap before Kurt Busch did the same. The No. 88 of Bowman was forced to replace a driveshaft during the session, but in the final seconds shot to the top of the board himself with a 175.942mph lap.

Bowman also led the way in best ten-lap consecutive averages ahead of Harvick and Clint Bowyer.

2018 race winner Kyle Busch clocked in 16th on the speed charts.

1

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

29

30.692

 

 

175.942

2

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

36

30.704

0.012

0.012

175.873

3

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

26

30.708

0.016

0.004

175.850

4

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

34

30.718

0.026

0.010

175.793

5

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

28

30.736

0.044

0.018

175.690

6

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

28

30.761

0.069

0.025

175.547

7

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

25

30.827

0.135

0.066

175.171

8

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

44

30.889

0.197

0.062

174.820

9

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

35

30.925

0.233

0.036

174.616

10

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

33

30.939

0.247

0.014

174.537

11

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

27

30.941

0.249

0.002

174.526

12

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

30

30.961

0.269

0.020

174.413

13

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

42

30.974

0.282

0.013

174.340

14

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

32

31.000

0.308

0.026

174.194

15

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

34

31.006

0.314

0.006

174.160

16

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

38

31.006

0.314

0.000

174.160

17

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

29

31.010

0.318

0.004

174.137

18

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

44

31.042

0.350

0.032

173.958

19

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

38

31.051

0.359

0.009

173.907

20

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

36

31.073

0.381

0.022

173.784

21

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

36

31.129

0.437

0.056

173.472

22

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

40

31.158

0.466

0.029

173.310

23

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

19

31.161

0.469

0.003

173.294

24

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

27

31.171

0.479

0.010

173.238

25

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

33

31.172

0.480

0.001

173.232

26

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

36

31.181

0.489

0.009

173.182

27

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

35

31.196

0.504

0.015

173.099

28

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

33

31.219

0.527

0.023

172.972

29

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

30

31.256

0.564

0.037

172.767

30

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

28

31.376

0.684

0.120

172.106

31

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

11

31.474

0.782

0.098

171.570

32

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

17

31.543

0.851

0.069

171.195

33

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

29

31.697

1.005

0.154

170.363

34

52

United States
United States

 Bayley Currey 

 

Chevrolet

7

31.898

1.206

0.201

169.290

35

51

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

 

Ford

6

32.001

1.309

0.103

168.745

36

53

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

 

Chevrolet

3

32.045

1.353

0.044

168.513

37

27

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

17

32.321

1.629

0.276

167.074

38

77

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

 

Chevrolet

21

32.346

1.654

0.025

166.945

