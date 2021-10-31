Alex Bowman Spins Denny Hamlin Late, Wins at Martinsville

Photo credit: Jared C. Tilton - Getty Images

As one would expect for a NASCAR race at Martinsville, today's 500-lap event was a back-and-forth affair with a handful of different leaders, a dozen different on-track battles for the lead, and a wide variety of mid-pack wrecks. Like some of the best Martinsville races, it also had a main character.

Our protagonist today was Denny Hamlin, who came into the race simply needing a good finish and good stage points to advance to the next round of the playoffs. He was dealt a blow before the race even began: While all of his competitors in the Round of 8 started 1st-7th, he started last after being penalized for infractions in pre-race inspection. He was floating around 20th, halfway up the field, by the competition caution on lap 60. By the end of the first stage, he was fighting to break into the top ten. By the end of the second, he was fighting for spots within the top ten.

Hamlin's point advantage and some poor in-stage performances from his competitors still meant that he just had to keep his nose clean and finish somewhere in the top 20. Instead, he fought for the win. He grabbed the lead during a series of restarts after 150 to go. On one, he missed a shift and over-revved his engine; no smoke and no concerning sounds meant no immediate problem, so Hamlin continued to the lead and what could have been a season-defining win. Then the cautions kept coming.

One was for his own teammate. Martin Truex Jr., who had taken some fender damage after contact on an earlier re-start, decided to stay out with a tire rub. That rub worsened, Truex hit the wall, and his fourth and final playoff spot seemed to surely slip away. Truex stayed on the lead lap, though, and fought back into the top ten anyway.

With Truex in eighth, third-placed Brad Keselowski's chances of making the playoff were slipping away. Suddenly, NASCAR's flawed incentive structure created an opportunity for him: Hamlin, well ahead of both Truex and Keselowski in the standings, led the race. If he finished more than three laps behind the leader, he would fall far enough back that the tight battle for fourth through seventh in the standings would suddenly be for third through sixth, opening up another spot on points in the playoff. If he wrecked Hamlin and passed Alex Bowman in second, he would ensure that spot was his regardless of what rivals Truex and Kyle Busch did on track. Keselowski re-started in third, just behind Hamlin, with 40 to go. He had the opportunity, but he did not take it. Hamlin and Bowman slipped away, leaving Keselowski to fight Busch and hope Truex did not recover further.

Hamlin and Bowman fought for the better part of 30 laps, side-by-side throughout, before someone finally made a mistake. It was Bowman, who was braking aggressively in attempts to hold Hamlin on the outside at the groove-and-a-half track, that did it. With eight to go, he slipped up under braking. He hit Hamlin, spinning him lightly into the wall. It was not intentional, but the result was the same. Hamlin was stopped off the racing line, the caution was out, and Bowman was the leader.

Bowman went on to win with a flawless re-start. Busch finished second and Keselowski finished third, but Truex finished fourth after picking the outside on the re-start and moving up by default. That was enough for Truex to advance over Busch and Keselowski, but not enough to cool down their on-track feud. Keselowski wrecked Busch hard after the checkered flag flew, seemingly out of frustration more than anything else.

Denny Hamlin had some time for post-race theatrics, too. He tracked down Bowman's winning car on the front-stretch and hit it a couple of times before driving back to the pit lane. Hamlin still easily advanced, but he was upset to see the win go away. In a post-race interview, he did not hold back.

"He's just a hack."



Hear from @DennyHamlin after he was spun by eventual race winner Alex Bowman. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/R0N3lSu9Dk — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 31, 2021

Hamlin understood that Bowman made a mistake, not an intentional swing to wreck him, but it did not change his reaction. He called Bowman a "Hack" and commented on his record against his two championship-contending teammates, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. Bowman had four wins this season, two more than Hamlin, but has been well behind both the Joe Gibbs Racing driver and his two leading Hendrick teammates in the series standings all season.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. are joined by those same Hendrick drivers, Larson and Elliott, in the Championship Four. While Larson and Elliott have been the class of the field at 1.5-mile, 550 hp races and road courses all season, JGR and Toyota's advantages on shorter, 750 hp ovals have been prevalent throughout the season. It makes Hamlin, one of the greatest NASCAR drivers to never win a championship, a prohibitive favorite at Phoenix next Sunday.

