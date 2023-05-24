Alex Bowman to return for Charlotte crown jewel NASCAR race after fractured vertebra

Charlotte Motor Speedway will be the site of a long-awaited return for one of NASCAR’s top drivers.

Alex Bowman, the Cup Series driver of the 48 car for Hendrick Motorsports, will compete in his first race since late April this coming weekend at the Coca Cola 600 on Sunday.

The 30-year-old driver has missed the past four race weekends after suffering a fractured vertebra in a sprint car race at a dirt track in Iowa, a few days after the Cup Series descended on Talladega.

NASCAR has granted Bowman a waiver to remain championship eligible as he returns this weekend, per a release from Hendrick Motorsports.

Bowman told reporters in Darlington two weeks ago that his recovery had been going well. And then, earlier this week, Bowman ran a few test laps at North Wilkesboro Speedway and reported feeling good enough to return to racing this weekend at Charlotte.

Bowman was in top form when he was forced to step away from competition. The driver was living up to his reputation of consistency — sitting ninth in the points standings at the time of his exit despite his team getting hit with a 60-point penalty earlier in the season.

He’s now 17th in the points standings with 270 points, five behind Chase Briscoe. The top 16 drivers make the Cup Series playoffs. (A win effectively locks in one’s spot in the playoffs, too.)

Sunday will mark the second big return-from-injury for the Cup driver. Bowman suffered a concussion in a wreck at Texas Motor Speedway last season, an injury that forced him to miss five races last summer and effectively cut his 2022 playoff run shot.

This story will be updated.