Alex Bowman nets Stage 1 win in Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

Alex Bowman landed the opening stage win in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, the longest race of season for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Bowman led 46 of the 100 laps in the opening stage at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The result marked his second stage win of the season, banking Bowman another playoff point for use in the postseason.

RELATED: Stage 1 results | Charlotte race week schedule

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Martin Truex Jr. took second place in the first stage with Chase Elliott, rookie Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano completing the top five.

The race was stopped by rain showers after 50 laps were complete. After track-drying efforts were effective, the red flag was lifted after a 68-minute delay.

Pole-starter Kurt Busch led the opening 54 laps until Bowman took the lead during the first exchange of pit stops after the rain delay. Bowman’s No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports crew opted for a two-tire change, which placed him out front. Busch wound up 10th at the conclusion of Stage 1, netting the last stage point.

Clint Bowyer’s No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford crashed heavily in Turns 1 and 2 with four laps remaining, forcing Stage 1 to end under caution. He exited his car under his own power.

Denny Hamlin lost several laps after the drop of the green flag after ballast fell from his No. 11 Toyota in pace laps. He headed to pit road before the start for repairs and joined the race in last place. He finished Stage 1 still last in the 40-car field, eight laps off the pace.

The second stage is set to end on Lap 200, Stage 3 at Lap 300 and the full distance is scheduled for 400 laps. Every other race on the Cup Series schedule is divided into three stages.

Finish Driver Team Points 1 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 10 2 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 9 3 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 8 4 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 7 5 Joey Logano Team Penske 6 6 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 5 7 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 4 8 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 3 9 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 2 10 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 1

This story will be updated.