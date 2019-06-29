Joey Logano, Alex Bowman set the pace in Chicagoland practices Joey Logano soared atop the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series speed chart Saturday afternoon at Chicagoland Speedway, leading final practice ahead of Sunday's Camping World 400 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Logano posted a best lap of 174.452 mph in the Team Penske No. 22 Ford on the 1.5-mile track. His time […]

Joey Logano soared atop the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series speed chart Saturday afternoon at Chicagoland Speedway, leading final practice ahead of Sunday’s Camping World 400 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Logano posted a best lap of 174.452 mph in the Team Penske No. 22 Ford on the 1.5-mile track. His time was just one-thousandth of a second faster than Clint Bowyer, who posted a 174.447 mph speed in the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 14 Ford.

Kevin Harvick, a two-time Chicagoland winner, rang up the third-fastest lap at 174.379 mph in Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 entry, completing a top-three sweep by Fords. Bubba Wallace was fourth in the No. 43 Chevrolet with Ryan Newman finishing out the top five in the No. 6 Ford.

Defending race winner Kyle Busch posted the 14th-fastest lap in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota. Teammate Martin Truex Jr., winner of four of the last eight Monster Energy Series races, was 19th fastest in the JGR No. 19 Toyota.

Busch Pole Qualifying to set the unofficial starting lineup is scheduled for Saturday at 6:35 p.m. ET (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). | Stream live

Bowman leads first practice

Alex Bowman topped the leaderboard in Saturday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Chicagoland Speedway at 175.942 mph in the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Right behind him was Kurt Busch in the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet at 175.873 mph in what was a competitive session where drivers seemed to simulate race conditions.

Rounding out the top five were Kevin Harvick in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford at 175.850 mph, William Byron in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at 175.793 mph and Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at 175.690 mph.

Ryan Blaney led for most of the session in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford at 175.547 mph but was surpassed by several cars making qualifying runs in the closing minutes. He placed sixth.

Before laying down the fast lap, Bowman’s No. 88 needed a replacement driveshaft. The team made the adjustment with about 15 minutes remaining in the session and he came out and ran the fastest lap for the session.

Defending winner Kyle Busch was 16th on the board at 174.160 mph.