Alessia Russo: My low point with food - I wasn't strong enough to compete

Alessia Russo is preparing for the World Cup at St Georges' Park - Getty Images /Michael Regan

England striker Alessia Russo has opened up on problems she experienced with her diet during lockdown, saying she had reached a “low point” that left her unable to compete at the highest level.

Russo, who scored four times during last summer’s Euros triumph for the Lionesses, says her experience of training alone in the pandemic meant she did not feel strong enough to play when she signed for Manchester United in 2020.

In an interview with Women’s Health Magazine, the 24-year-old discussed issues female athletes face when expected to look a certain way, saying: “I wasn’t robust. I thought I looked great ... but really, on the football pitch, I wasn’t strong enough to compete.”

Russo, who has announced she will be leaving Manchester United at the end of June when her contract expires, will be a key part of the Lionesses squad again this summer for the Women’s World Cup, which begins on July 20. She is best known for her sensational back-heeled goal in England’s Euro semi-final victory over Sweden.

Discussing her struggles after losing weight when she was using a calorie-counting application, Russo said: “In lockdown, it was tough. I was training on my own, I was home and I lost quite a bit of weight. Then I signed for Man United soon after lockdown.

“And within about six weeks, I completely tore my hamstring, [which I] could only relate back to losing a lot of weight because I’ve never had a muscle injury before. I wanted to make sure I hit [my numbers] really, but it was also about really low calories.

“So [my diet] was high [in] protein but I was sacrificing all the carbs and the fats... and then that would be my calories for the day. I used to track everything [on an app]. I know some people still use [it], but...I was at a low point with my food and with my weight.

“I wasn’t strong enough. I wasn’t robust. I thought I looked great ... but really, on the football pitch, I wasn’t strong enough to compete.”

Russo signed for Manchester United in September 2020. She went on to score 27 goals in 59 games for the club in all competitions over three seasons. She is expected to join Arsenal on a free transfer this summer.

