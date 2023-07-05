Alessia Russo’s firepower can shoot ambitious Arsenal to next level

The England forward Alessia Russo has become Arsenal’s third signing of the summer having completed her move from Manchester United. The 24-year-old had interest from clubs at home and abroad but a move to north London always looked most likely. It is the culmination of months of speculation.

With Russo’s contract running down, Arsenal were heavily linked with her last summer and continued their interest in January with a world-record bid of just under £500,000. It was rejected by United who were in a title race and attempting to secure Champions League football for the first time.

The Gunners’ persistence paid off, however, with the striker turning down renewed attempts to keep her in the north-west to sign for Arsenal on a free transfer. She will reportedly become one of the highest-paid players in the WSL.

It is a move that has called into question United’s aptitude in contract negotiations and their ability to retain the best players. On the field, the club have never looked in a better place, finishing runners-up to Chelsea and with a Champions League campaign ahead. Behind the scenes, however, things may not be so rosy with contract offers for Russo and last-ditch attempts to prevent the equally high-profile departure of the Spain full-back Ona Batlle apparently coming too late.

While Batlle’s return to Barcelona always seemed on the cards, losing Russo is a blow. She is a childhood fan of the club and was firmly in Marc Skinner’s plans. There will now be extra pressure on United to find a No 9 of the same calibre – easier said than done in a position that is hard to recruit.

Furthermore, recent comments from Francesca Whitfield, the club’s head of group planning, at the European Club Association’s women’s football summit about their desire for a salary cap and financial regulation in the WSL further hinted at United’s perceived reluctance to invest.

In contrast, it is a coup for Arsenal to bolster their attack with an ambitious goalscorer who has WSL experience and her peak years ahead. Their injury woes last season were well documented and Jonas Eidevall has shown increased intent in this transfer window. The Canada forward Cloé Lacasse has been recruited with a view to strengthening the squad’s depth. They will, though, begin the new season with Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema absent as they continue their ACL recovery. Stina Blackstenius has carried much of the load up front over the past 12 months and it will be good to inject competition into the role.

Russo has great technique on the ball and a natural eye for goal. She likes to drop deep, bringing the midfield into play, and can play down both channels, adding a versatility to her game. Her 10 goals in the league last season may not have been the most eye-catching return but her off-the-ball ability to draw out defenders is a bonus. The link-up play with Ella Toone was a key aspect of her game at United and Eidevall will be hoping she will be able to strike up the same kind of relationship with Frida Maanum and Miedema.

In Russo Arsenal have one of the most marketable players in the English game. While second to her output on the pitch, having a European Championship-winning Lioness can only help when promoting the club.

It is a move that makes sense for Russo. Arsenal confirmed their interest from the outset and the club’s ambitions match her own. They will be going for the league again next season, feeling it was mainly injuries and their threadbare squad that prevented them mounting a challenge to Chelsea last time out. They will also be hoping to equal or better their run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

In Eidevall, Russo will be working under one of the most tactically adept managers in the league, which can only serve to develop her as a player. Her return in front of goal will be expected to improve and the Arsenal manager has a knack of finding ways to get the best out of his squad.

Ambitious clubs attract ambitious players and in Russo Arsenal have someone who, like them, is pushing to reach the next level. She is an investment as much for now as for the future as they look to challenge for silverware consistently.