Alessandro Michele Reveals His Thoughts on 'House of Gucci'

Creative director Alessandro Michele recently presented his "Love Parade" collection and an adidas collaboration that dominated Milan Fashion Week FW22. At his most recent show, the designer also spoke about his opinons on Ridley Scott's House of Gucci film that starred his dear friend and fashion house muse, Jared Leto.

WWD reported that Michel prefaced his thoughts on the film by reminding fans that he started in the company when he was 30, "and now I'm almost 50," he said. Michele gave fans a look into his relationship with the family and brand stating, "I want to say I met a lot of people who worked with the family, and they were so sophisticated, in contact with beautiful people, they were artists and collectors." When speaking about Leto's portrayal of Poalo, Michele reminisced on his relationship with Paolo, "How beautiful Paolo [Gucci] was, how creative and how well he spoke...that's the real thing." He did admit that Scott's portrayal of the family seemed "pretty strange."

While Michele may have had opinions on how the family was portrayed based on his own experiences, he acknowledged,

"A movie is always something that has a point of view, but I did enjoy that it's clear that Gucci is powerful, it's something that belongs not to fashion but to the world's imagination. They can create something completely new, with the story of the family, with all the most famous actors, one who is a friend of mine, that's the proof Gucci is pop."

