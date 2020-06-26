Alessandra Branca's First Product Launch Is Just What We Need Right Now

Photo credit: Brantley Photography

From Veranda

Interior designer Alessandra Branca has finally launched her first product line, and it is every bit worth the wait. Just like the vibrant, classic interiors we’ve come to know and love her for, Casa Branca is full of bespoke housewares, wallcoverings, and fabrics inspired by her penchant for color and world travel.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Casa Branch is a collection of 166 items for the home featuring embroidered linens, porcelains, playful prints, and textural wallcoverings, which are all intended to mix and match with each other—and one’s existing decor—to encourage color and pattern play.

Photo credit: Brantley Photography

Branca says launching a home decor line was a natural step in her evolution as a designer, because she has made custom creations for clients throughout her career. Casa Branca gives her a new opportunity to delve into the connection between makers and designers, and she has partnered with artisans across the globe to create authentic, high-quality pieces.

Photo credit: Brantley Photography

Along with the launch of the website, Casa Branca will also be launching a selection of customized vintage and antique pieces selected by Branca herself. The brand will bring a modern twist to more traditional housewares and furniture, featuring bespoke updates using gorgeous Casa Branca textiles.

Photo credit: Brantley Photography

The Italian-born designer is famous for her globally inspired, whimsical interiors, and we love that each design in the Casa Branca collection is reflects both of those facets of her design aesthetic. The sentiment that “you don’t have to go there to be there” is the foundation of Casa Branca, and it is especially welcome in a season of life where international travel is anything but.

You Might Also Like