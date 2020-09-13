Alesha Dixon denies claims she’s ‘threatened to quit’ Britain’s Got Talent if ITV apologises for BLM routine

Alesha Dixon and the Black Lives Matter-inspired performance by dance troupe Diversity (Stuart C Wilson/Getty Images/ITV)

Alesha Dixon has denied reports that she threatened to quit Britain’s Got Talent if ITV apologises for a Black Lives Matter-themed dance routine.

On Friday (11 September), Dixon defended the performance, which saw dance troupe Diversity celebrate the Black Lives Matter movement and memorialise George Floyd.

Replying to an Instagram post by Diversity leader Ashley Banjo in which he spoke of the racist abuse he had suffered in response to the performance, Dixon wrote: “[They] can kiss my black ass!”

Reports then claimed that Dixon is prepared to leave the hit talent show if ITV issues an apology over the performance.

“Alesha is absolutely furious and doesn’t think anyone should be apologising for anything,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“She is very sad about it all but staunchly stands by the dance. It is something she feels incredibly passionate about so if ITV were to say sorry, it would be understandably hard for her to continue.”

In a statement, a representative for Dixon shot down the reports, but reiterated Dixon’s support for the performance itself.

“There is no truth in the story whatsoever. Alesha never threatened to quit if ITV apologised, but she is fully supportive of Ashley and Diversity,” the statement reads.

More than 10,000 people have now complained about the performance, with some viewers criticising the routine for being “too political” for a Saturday night entertainment programme.

Members of Diversity say they have been “bombarded” by hateful messages from trolls in the days since the TV event.

ITV have so far stood by the performance, arguing that it opened up “important topics of conversation” and met the criteria for family viewing.

