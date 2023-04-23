Alesha Dixon And Amanda Holden Moved To Tears As This Week's BGT Golden Buzzer Act Is Unveiled

Britain’s Got Talent judges Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden were both moved to tears during this week’s auditions show, after the second Golden Buzzer act was unveiled.

As long-term BGT fans will know, each judge is allowed to press the Golden Buzzer once during the auditions stage of the competition, which automatically puts an act through to the live shows (unfortunately, due to a mix-up, newbie Bruno Tonioli hit his twice this year – including once right in the middle of a number).

In Saturday night’s show, it was Alesha’s turn to hit the Golden Buzzer, after she and Amanda were both moved emotionally by a unique musical performance.

The Chicken Shed theatre company explained to the panel that they pride themselves on inclusivity, showcasing a range of abilities and ages within their membership.

The performers of Chicken Shed

The performers of Chicken Shed

In fact, Chicken Shed explained that they don’t even hold auditions, meaning anyone who wants to can turn up and sing with them can do so.

During the show, their rendition of Wonder by Naughty Boy and Emeli Sandé proved especially emotional for members of the panel, with Alesha telling the performers it was an “honour” to be able to give them a spot at the next stage of the contest.

Alesha hits the Golden Buzzer in Saturday's BGT

Alesha hits the Golden Buzzer in Saturday's BGT

Earlier in the series, Ugandan dance group Ghetto Kids became the first Golden Buzzer act of 2023, after particularly impressing former Strictly judge Bruno, who joined the panel this year in place of departing judge David Walliams.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturday night on ITV.

READ MORE: