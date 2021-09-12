Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ALRS) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ALRS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Alerus Financial's shares on or after the 16th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.16 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.64 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Alerus Financial has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current stock price of $27.86. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Alerus Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Alerus Financial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Alerus Financial paid out just 19% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Alerus Financial has grown its earnings rapidly, up 20% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Alerus Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.1% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Alerus Financial worth buying for its dividend? Companies like Alerus Financial that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Alerus Financial more closely.

So while Alerus Financial looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Alerus Financial that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

