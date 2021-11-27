Alerts in place as atmospheric rivers threaten flood-plagued B.C.

With B.C. still recovering from the destructive flooding and rainfall from earlier this month, some unwelcome news is coming its way for this weekend and beyond: More atmospheric rivers are en route, expected to deliver additional deluges for the next several days. Widespread rainfall warnings are in place for the impending barrage of precipitation. Alerts are already in place, as many flood-ravaged regions will see further worsening with 100-200 mm of additional rainfall for some and rising freezing levels. Beyond the weekend, yet another atmospheric river looms with more excessive rainfall. More on the timing and impacts, below.

RELATED: Justin Trudeau to visit B.C.'s flood-damaged Fraser Valley

THE WEEKEND: SECOND SYSTEM PUSHES IN, RAIN PICKS UP IN INTENSITY

A second in a series of atmospheric rivers is impacting the B.C. coast through the weekend. A flood watch from the B.C. River Forecast Centre is in effect for the South Coast and Lower Fraser Valley regions, given, how waterlogged the region already is – with limited prospects for being absorbed by the soil, the runoff from these prodigious downpours has nowhere to go but the already swollen rivers.

rivers

Rainfall expected to become heavy for coastal Vancouver Island and portions of the Lower Mainland late Saturday afternoon and evening. Showers will continue to end off the weekend, lingering into early Monday morning.

Between 20-200 mm is forecast through the weekend, depending on location, though some areas won't see the back of this system completely until Monday morning.

Heaviest totals will likely be situated in areas near the mountains and western Vancouver Island. Squamish may see up to 200 mm fall – and in all, totals from this system will be slightly higher than the one that just departed.

bcrain

Soaring freezing levels will be associated with this atmospheric river event, raising the concern of further melting of the snowpack and more runoff. Freezing levels will be above 2,000 metres through the weekend, with many high-elevation areas already having several centimetres of accumulated snow.

Story continues

"Strong warming will accompany this system causing freezing levels to rise well above the mountain tops [Saturday]," Environment and Climate Change Canada warns. "Snowmelt will contribute to run off, increasing the risk of flooding and possibly impacting vulnerable landscapes and infrastructure."

On Friday afternoon, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued its first-ever red level alert for the region due to the excessive rain on top of what's already fallen. Before Saturday's deluges, the transport ministry pre-emptively closed Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, and Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet.

bclevels

WATCH BELOW: OFFICIALS IN B.C. HURRY TO REPLACE SANDBAGS AHEAD OF NEXT STORM

Click here to view the video

LONG RANGE: EXCESSIVE RAINFALL TOTALS WITH BACK-TO-BACK STORMS

This weekend's storm won't be the end of it either, as another potent system is expected early next week for Tuesday into Wednesday.

bcrain

Seven-day rainfall totals of 75-125 mm are anticipated for much of the Lower Mainland, with 125-250+ mm for alpine regions and the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Check back as we continue to monitor the ongoing storm parade across British Columbia.