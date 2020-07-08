ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Following Mergers are Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - DCOM, REXN, MYOS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the following mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM)

The investigation concerns whether Dime Community and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the merger between Dime Community and Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Dime Community shareholders will receive 0.6480 shares of Bridge Bancorp common stock for each share of Dime Community common stock they own. If you are a Dime Community shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/dime-community-bancshares-inc-dcom-stock-merger-bridge-bancorp/.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REXN)

The investigation concerns whether Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection the merger between Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. If you are a Rexahn Pharmaceuticals shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/rexahn-pharmaceuticals-inc-rexn-stock-merger-ocuphire/.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS)

The investigation concerns whether MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the merger between MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and MedAvail, Inc. Following the merger, MYOS RENS shareholders will own approximately 3.5% of the combined company and MedAvail's security holders and new investors will own approximately 96.5% of the combined company (on a fully diluted basis). If you are a MYOS RENS shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/myos-rens-technology-inc-myos-stock-merger-medavail/.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

