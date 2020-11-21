ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – PE, CEIX, CBLI

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:



Parsley Energy, Inc. ( NYSE : PE ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Pioneer Natural Resources Company for 0.1252 shares of Pioneer common stock for each share of Parsley common stock. If you are a Parsley Energy shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with CONSOL Coal Resources LP. Under the merger agreement, CONSOL Energy will acquire outstanding CCR common units at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.73 shares of CONSOL Energy common stock for each publicly held CCR common unit. If you are a CONSOL Energy shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cleveland BioLabs , Inc. ( NASDAQ : CBLI ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Cytocom, Inc. Under the merger, Cleveland BioLabs stockholders are expected to own approximately 39% of the combined company. If you are a Cleveland BioLabs shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

