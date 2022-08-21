Aleksandar Mitrovic v Ivan Toney: who came out on top in the battle of West London strikers?

Jon West
7 min read
In this article:
Aleksandar Mitrovic heads home the winner at the end of a pulsating match between the west London clubs - GETTY IMAGES
Aleksandar Mitrovic had the last laugh on Ivan Toney with the stoppage-time goal that earned Fulham a first victory since returning to the Premier League.

Brentford striker Toney had earlier made it 2-2 and celebrated by mimicking Mitrovic's trademark celebration, a twirl of the hand round an ear, but he was not smiling after the final whistle.

Both strikers had goals disallowed - Toney twice, Mitrovic once - to suggest that their personal dual will continue for the rest of the season in the top-scorers charts.

Mitrovic bested Toney last season when he smashed the Brentford man's previous record for the most goals in a Championship season. Toney netted 31 in 2020-21 and added another two in the play-offs as Brentford gained promotion to the top-flight for the first time since 1947.

Mitrovic ended with an astonishing 43 last term but that followed a dismal Premier League relegation campaign when he scored just three times for his club and missed a penalty for his country that cost them a place in the Euro finals. Toney ended last season with 12 Premier League goals, plus two more in the cups.

The pair are both ex-team-mates and Mitrovic was quick to make a jibe afterwards. "He used to play with me at Newcastle and he was my boy," he said. "My idol was Shearer and I am probably his idol."

Fat chance of that, but who actually played better over 90 minutes at Craven Cottage? And who is likely to end up with more goals at the end of the season?

Overall contribution

Mitrovic was involved from the very first minute to the very last, scoring a winner deep into stoppage-time having set up Fulham's opener, scored by Bobby De Cordova Reid after just 45 seconds when full debutant Jay Stansfield saw his shot deflected on to the bar off Ben Mee.

The Serbian's winner was a reward for perseverance as he rose above his marker to head home a cross by substitute Kevin Mbabu.

It meant that Mitrovic, scorer of both in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool on the opening weekend, has now equalled his 2020-21 tally after just three games.

Toney was largely absent for the first half - an accusation that could be levelled at Thomas Frank's team as a whole until Christian Norgaard made it 2-1 just before half-time with a volley from a corner.

It was a different story right from the start of the second period, which saw Toney burst through. The forward was a different animal and so were visitors.

Ivan Toney had two goals ruled out for offside but levelled just after the break - GETTY IMAGES
Finishing

There is no doubt that Toney came out on top in this category.

Mitrovic's winner was trademark Mitrovic, a powerful header that gave the goalkeeper no chance. He was also lined up to head in Fulham's second in the 20th minute but Joao Palhinha got there first to do just that.

But the Serb was also guilty of a poor miss to make it 3-1 when Norgaard inexplicably played the ball back to him. It had to be a goal but Mitrovic could not beat goalkeeper David Raya.

Toney's finishing was top-quality and he was denied the match ball only by two cases of Var intervention. The first disallowed effort was a superb turn and shot to beat Bernd Leno at his near post, the second a super-confident sweep across the German.

The one that did count, in the 71st minute, was a poacher's goal; Toney got ahead of his marker to convert Yoane Wissa's pass.

Strength and movement

There is no doubt that Mitrovic relies on the former but he now appears to have the mobility of a Premier League forward, especially as Marco Silva's tactics are far more proactive than the defensive mindset of Scott Parker, his manager for the dismal three-goal relegation season.

Toney's game is based on using his speed to get into goal-scoring spaces and though no light-weight there was one occasion when he went down too easily in the box looking for a penalty.

Verdict

Mitrovic - just - in this one but Toney - just - to have more goals by the end of term.

Mitrovic breaks Brentford hearts after stirring Fulham comeback

Aleksandar Mitrovic had the last word to win it for Fulham and make Brentford's stirring comeback redundant.

Marco Silva's side, who have made an unbeaten start to their Premier League return, needed just 45 seconds to take the lead and doubled it in the 20th minute through Joao Palhinha.

Brentford, the demolishers of Manchester United in their previous game, hit back before half-time through Christian Norgaard and levelled after the break through Ivan Toney.

Mitrovic headed home a third in stoppage-time, however, to earn Fulham a first top-flight derby win since 2014. The West Londoners are thriving in a top-flight campaign many assumed would be nothing but a bitter struggle.

"We believe in ourselves and our philosophy," said Silva, whose side have also drawn with Liverpool and Wolves. "We are pleased with the way we have started the season - we could have had even more points.

"Our fans are really proud of the team and it is not easy to react in the way that we did."

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Brentford FC at Craven Cottage on August 20, 2022 in London, United Kingdom - GETTY IMAGES
It took Fulham less than a minute to puncture the Brentford bubble that had been inflated by the United win.

De Cordova-Reid claimed it and it was certainly no thing of beauty. Jay Stansfield, making a first Fulham start, saw his shot deflect off Ben Mee and come back off the bar for De Cordova-Reid to stab in from almost on the line.

It was quite a start for Stansfield, the 19-year-old whose fellow striker father Adam had died from cancer 12 years ago, aged 31.

Brentford were caught out again in the 20th minute when Palhinha headed home from a corner to record a first Fulham goal.

The summer recruit from Sporting Lisbon was fortunate not to be sent off soon after for a clattering of Mee via a leading arm that referee Peter Bankes decided was worth only a yellow card.

Fulham had been completely dominant but were caught out by a clever Bees corner in the 44th minute. Norgaard was one of three Bees and two hosts lurking around the penalty spot but no Fulham man tracked his run to volley home Mathias Jensen's delivery to the near post.

Brentford were a different prospect in the second period and Var had to come to Fulham's rescue within five minutes when Ivan Toney's shot on the turn to beat Bernd Leno at his near post was ruled out by a tight offside call.

Fortune favoured Brentford in the 65th minute when goalkeeper David Raya foiled Mitrovic after Norgaard's disastrous back-pass had gone straight to to Serb.

Toney saw another goal ruled out for offside, this time without debate, before bringing Brentford deservedly level in the 71st minute. The Fulham back line was found wanting when Yoane Wissa crossed from the right for the striker to convert from close range.

Raya batted away Mitrovic's header before it could cross the line and, when Toney went down in the box as Antonee Robinson challenged at the other end, Brentford were annoyed no penalty was awarded.

Mitrovic won it in the 90th minute, rising above Mbeumo at the back post to meet substitute Kevin Mbabu's cross.

"If you want to win you need to take a risk - so no regrets," Brentford manager Thomas Frank said. "We have our offensive mindset and I want to keep this."

