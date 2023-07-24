Alek Manoah's mixed-bag return to majors puts chance of a resurgence in doubt

In three starts since returning from the minor leagues, Alek Manoah hasn't demonstrated that a bounce back is imminent.

Alek Manoah's work since returning to the Toronto Blue Jays after a midseason demotion has been encouraging at times, but it hasn't been reminiscent of his 2022 performance.

The big right-hander has only been back with the big club for three starts, but it's already clear that his minor-league sojourn hasn't led to a complete transformation.

Alek Manoah's results have been a mixed bag since he returned to the majors. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

That wasn't necessarily a fair expectation, considering his time away from the Blue Jays included just two starts and 7.2 innings of game action, but Toronto needs productive innings from Manoah now and his ability to provide them remains in doubt.

In three starts, the 25-year-old's basic rate statistics have improved, but they are still on the uninspiring side.

Via FanGraphs.

The fact that Manoah is missing a few more bats is encouraging for him, but concerns about walks and run suppression persist. Because we're talking about a small sample, it's often wiser to delve deep as opposed to looking at raw results — and doing so shows that Manoah's fundamentals haven't changed much.

When the big right-hander was struggling, there were two primary complaints about how his stuff had regressed. The first was that his velocity declined approximately 1 mph on both of his fastballs.

Looking at his velocity by month, his three starts in July haven't show any evidence of a bounce-back on his heaters:

Via Baseball Savant

Another issue with his stuff that seemed to be affecting his results early in the season was a decline in horizontal break on his slider. It's a trend that quietly emerged as 2022 went on, likely playing a role in his declining strikeout rate.

Since coming back from the minors, there's no evidence of change there:

Via Baseball Savant

When he's at his best, Manoah has been outstanding at generating soft contact, but hitters have teed off on him since his return in the same way they did earlier in 2023.

Via Baseball Savant

That doesn't leave much room for optimism regarding Manoah's prospects for the rest of the year, but there is one trend that bodes well for him.

Although the 2022 All-Star hasn't recovered the trademark horizontal movement on his slider, the offering has undoubtedly been effective. That was especially true on Sunday, when Seattle Mariners hitters swung at it 12 times and made contact only twice.

In three outings, Manoah has yet to give up a hit on his breaking ball and it's produced more than half as many strikeouts (8) in 14.1 innings as it did in the first 58 frames of his season (15). Before his demotion, the pitch induced a whiff rate of 26.6%, and in his last three starts that number sits at 39.5%.

The most likely explanation for the uptick is an improvement on the pitch's depth. While Manoah has been unable to recapture the horizontal movement he used to possess, his slider has a little more drop than we've seen before.

Via Baseball Savant

We're talking about a modest improvement here, but Manoah might be on to something. Some of the diving sliders he snapped off against the Mariners were particularly impressive — like this offering to former teammate Teoscar Hernández.

Via Baseball Savant.

It will be interesting to see if the shape of Manoah's best pitch continues to evolve in the weeks to come, and what effect that evolution has on his overall results.

For now the Blue Jays have to enter the trade deadline with the understanding that from here on out, Manoah is more likely to look closer to his early 2023 self than the guy who came third in Cy Young voting last year.

Getting away from the major leagues for a spell may have allowed for a mental reset, but issues from a lack of velocity to an inability to consistently throw strikes are still dogging the right-hander.