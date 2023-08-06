Alejo Veliz confirms Tottenham transfer as striker prepares to fly to London for medical

Alejo Veliz has confirmed he will not be loaned back to Rosario Central upon signing for Tottenham.

The highly-rated young striker was seen preparing to fly to London to undergo a medical and sign a five-year contract at Spurs imminently.

Veliz caught the eye during the recent U20 World Cup and would reportedly cost Spurs up to £12m.

Transfer news LIVE! Follow the latest Tottenham gossip and rumours!

An imposing figure at over six feet tall, the 19-year-old has scored 11 goals in 23 league games for Rosario this season.

A number of Premier League clubs have tapped into the South American in recent years, with the likes of Moises Caicedo and Julian Alvarez starring for Brighton and Manchester City respectively.

Rosario were eager to keep the teenager on loan for the second phase of the Argentine Primera Division, which starts later this month and runs until mid-November.

“I just wait to sign my contract with Spurs, it’s imminent,” he told ESPN.

“I will say goodbye to the [Rosario] fans with formal message.

“I spoke with Gio Lo Celso and he told me that I will have his support”.