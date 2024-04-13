Alejandro Garnacho: Manchester United star's X account 'likes' posts criticising Erik ten Hag

Alejandro Garnacho’s official X account has caused controversy after ‘liking’ two Mark Goldbridge posts that criticised Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Garnacho was substituted at half-time on Saturday evening as the Red Devils laboured to an unconvincing 2-2 Premier League draw at Bournemouth, rescued by a pair of equalisers from captain Bruno Fernandes while also seeing a last-gasp penalty award to the Cherries for Willy Kambwala’s challenge on Ryan Christie overturned by VAR, who deemed it outside the box.

After another unconvincing result and performance that will do little to cool the latest speculation over the Dutchman’s Old Trafford future under new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Ten Hag explained that Garnacho had only been able to train on Friday in the build-up to the game, with his early change at the Vitality Stadium motivated by a desire to “repair” United’s right-hand side following a largely torrid first half.

“We repaired it on the right side and we took more control of the game and if we would have been more calm and composed, we could have had a win,” Ten Hag said in his post-match press conference.

He added: “I think we had to repair over the right side. We didn't play well, the spaces were there. In possession, we had to bring a sub there.

"Garnacho was during the week not training. Only yesterday. We thought to bring some energy and bring some more quality, quality in the sense of cooperation and togetherness on that right-hand side."

During his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Ten Hag had again lamented United’s efforts down their right flank, where Garnacho - who he insisted was not taken off at half-time due to injury - had lined up in front of Diogo Dalot.

“Individual mistakes... we have players that can do better with the ball,” he said. “Over the right side, just go with your opponent. That is your job, close it. It’s a small part in it, it’s about collaboration but the main part is discipline.”

Ten Hag’s comments were taken by some to be subtle criticism of Garnacho, who lost the ball in the build-up to Bournemouth’s opening goal by Dominic Solanke, with The United Stand presenter Goldbridge tweeting: “Ten Hag subtly blaming Garnacho in the post-match press conference...not a good look throwing a 19-year-old under the bus who has actually delivered for you this season. But then again he's clearly scared of upsetting the bigger earners.”

Goldbridge later added: “Garnacho has been one of our best players this season. Poor first half but taking him off at half time and holding him up as the problem is a joke. Many have done much worse week in week out and are still out there.”

Garnacho’s official blue checkmark X account then courted controversy on the platform by ‘liking’ both of those Goldbridge tweets, the first of which was also ‘liked’ by the account of Garnacho’s brother Roberto.

Roberto Garnacho also liked another post by a United fan which read: “Garnacho has been quality all season, if he feels hard done by then that’s completely fair just shows how much he cares, let’s not make it bigger than it needs to be.”