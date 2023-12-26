Alejandro Garnacho: Manchester United comeback win vs Aston Villa one of the best days of my life

Man of the match: Alejandro Garnacho (Getty Images)

Manchester United two-goal hero Alejandro Garnacho has described Boxing Day's comeback win over Aston Villa as "one of the best days of my life."

The young Argentine scored twice in the second half, having seen an earlier goal narrowly ruled out for offside, to bring United back on level terms after Villa had twice scored in the first half.

Rasmus Hojlund then secured a remarkable comeback with his first league goal for the club, sending United up to sixth in the table and handing Villa their first defeat in 11 games across all competitions.

"It is a great feeling," he told Amazon Prime. "We are Manchester United. We were two-nil down, but we never give up, and it was a great comeback from the team."

He added: "I wanted to try and take control of things. I said we just needed one goal to get back into it, I got that first one but it was offside.

"But as I said before we never give up so it was a case of scoring the first goal and keeping on pressing. I am very happy for Rasmus also to get his first league goal.

"Too many people talk about the strikers at Man United, that we never score goals or get assists, but you see today Rashford with assists, goals for Rasmus and me. Everyone is very happy."

"I'm very happy," he concluded. "One of the best days of my life."