Alejandro Corpus’ Keithcity Group To Develop Animated Sequences For Tony Kaye Film ‘Tremendum’

EXCLUSIVE: NYC-based design agency Keithcity Group has signed on to craft animated sequences for Tony Kaye’s upcoming film, Tremendum, which is currently in production and scheduled for release this fall.

Tremendum tells the story of a struggling Russian actress who travels to Hollywood, hellbent on achieving mainstream success. Tragically murdered, she lives in the mind of an investigating detective, and inadvertently sets up a manifesto that leads to a Holy Grail, on a new acting methodology.

More from Deadline

The film—which is only partially animated—is inspired by Kaye’s conversations with Marlon Brando, from the late ’90s through the early 2000s. Kaye and Brando worked together on a series of acting workshops titled “Lying for a Living,” the participants of which included Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Nick Nolte, Little Richard, Michael Jackson and Harry Dean Stanton.

Tremendum stars a largely Russian cast: Valeriya Kozhevnikova, Victoria Dayneko, Denis Shvedov and Beverly D’Angelo. Its producers include Kaye, Raymond Markovich and Khostas Khionidis.

Award-winning British filmmaker Kaye made the announcement today, concerning Keithcity’s involvement in his latest project.

“Keithcity Group understood immediately what I was trying to achieve,” he said in a statement, “and I hope this is the first of many projects that we can do together.”

“It’s an incredible honor to be partnering with such a renowned and respected figure,” added Keithcity’s Founder & Creative Director, Alejandro Corpus. “As a studio, we are constantly looking to expand into new territories, film being the most aspirational for a young team. After our initial pitch with Tony, I knew we had something really special. The work is unlike anything we’ve ever created.”

Story continues

Keithcity is led by Corpus and Head of Strategy & Planning Liz Yam. The duo will be supported on the project by motion designer and animator Lucila Conen and illustrator Justin Oon.

Kaye is best known for 1998 crime drama American History X, which marked his feature film debut. The drama, examining white supremacist and neo-Nazi movements in Los Angeles, brought Edward Norton an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Among other projects, Kaye also directed Adrien Brody-starrer Detachment, which examined the declining education system in American high schools, and the documentary Lake of Fire. Earning a Grammy and six career nominations for his work in music videos, Kaye is also the most-awarded British director of television commercials in the history of advertising with 35 Gold Cannes Lions.

Launched in 2016, Keithcity Group specializes in content creation that fosters consumer engagement and drives creative innovation. Its clients include major brands and personalities, including TikTok, Spotify and Bill Nye.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.