Alejandro Bedoya calls out Congress during MLS game in response to mass shootings

Another weekend, two more mass shootings in America — and Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya has had enough.

After scoring his team’s opening goal in a 5-1 win over DC United on Sunday, the 32-year-old ran over to an on-field TV microphone and shouted, "Hey Congress, do something now. End gun violence. Let’s go!"

The moment was captured on Fox Sports:

Bedoya is from Weston, Fla., close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and staff members were killed in a mass shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.

Before Sunday’s game, he shared a tweet about gun policy in the United States:

After the game, he added this:

At least 29 people were killed over the weekend in separate mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

There have been more mass shootings than days in 2019, according to CBS News:

"As of Sunday, which was the 216th day of the year, there have been 251 mass shootings in the U.S., according to data from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, which tracks every mass shooting in the country. The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as any incident in which at least four people were shot, excluding the shooter."

