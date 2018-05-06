Aledmys Diaz leaves game vs. Rays in a wheelchair

Aledmys Diaz suffered a nasty looking injury on Sunday. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

During the top of the 5th inning of the Blue Jays’ game on Sunday, the team’s shortstop Aledmys Diaz was able to break a scoreless tie and knock in the first run of the game against Tampa Bay. Unfortunately, Diaz did not walk away unscathed by his efforts.

Aledmys Diaz hurts his ankle in a race to the bag with Chris Archer, leaves the field via wheelchair pic.twitter.com/IB8kTktMfQ — Yahoo Canada Sports (@YahooCASports) May 6, 2018





Beating out the throw to first by hustling down the first base line, Diaz rolled his ankle on the bag and had to exit the game via wheelchair.

not what you want to see… Diaz helped off the field in a wheelchair. pic.twitter.com/euE25YejHb — mutt (@quimler) May 6, 2018





Díaz left today's game with a left ankle sprain. X-rays came back negative and he will undergo an MRI to further evaluate the extent of injury. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 6, 2018





The 27-year old is hitting .210 with six home runs and 12 RBIs over 31 games with the Jays this season.

If the left ankle sprain comes with an absence, it will have a large effect on a Jays organization which is running out of viable options in the middle of their infield. Richard Urena and Devon Travis are the team’s current replacement candidates if Diaz’s injury holds him out of the lineup moving forward.