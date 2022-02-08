Aledade Receives Best in KLAS Award for ACO Enablement Services

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aledade announced the company earned the top spot in the coveted 2022 Best in KLAS Awards in the ACO Enablement Services category. The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies that help healthcare professionals improve patient care. Achieving Best in KLAS means Aledade is leading its category and achieving the highest standards of excellence in the industry.

Each year, KLAS interviews thousands of healthcare professionals about the IT products and services their organizations use. These interviews are conducted using a standard quantitative evaluation, and the scores and commentary collected are shared in reports, such as the Best in KLAS report, and online in real-time so that other healthcare professionals can benefit from their peers' experiences.

"We are a company built on the value of service to the primary care practices we partner with," said Farzad Mostashari, Aledade CEO and Co-founder. "The KLAS awards are particularly meaningful to us because it represents their direct voice and their vote of confidence in Aledade. We are proud to be recognized as a leader driving positive changes in healthcare that are good for doctors, good for patients, and good for society."

Aledade earned a nearly perfect score in the ACO Enablement Services category, receiving an A grade or better across the loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value assessment categories. Additionally, Aledade received perfect scores when respondents were asked if Aledade avoids charging for every little thing and exceeds expectations.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," said KLAS CEO, Adam Gale. "They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the health care industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

Story continues

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade is the leading physician enablement company helping independent practices, health centers, and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Through its proven, scalable model, which includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and integrated care solutions delivered through Aledade Care Solutions, Aledade empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 1,000 practices in 37 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 140 value-based contracts representing more than 1.7 million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

For more information:

Aledade

press@aledade.com,

(540) 761-9786



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.



