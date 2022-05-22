Alectra working through the night to restore power to approximately 100,000 customers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Alectra Utilities deployed dozens of powerline maintainers and forestry workers to restore service to approximately 100,000 homes and businesses who experienced power disruptions due to high winds. Most damage to Alectra's grid occurred across York Region, Peel Region, Guelph and Hamilton.

Crews will be restoring power through the night but unfortunately, some customers will be without power overnight and into Sunday morning. Due to the severity of the damage across Alectra's service territory, providing accurate Estimated Time of Restoration (ETR) is not possible at this time.

Weather-related power outages were reported across Alectra's service territory because of high winds in excess of 120 km/h causing broken poles, tree limbs coming into contact with equipment and significant damage to Alectra's infrastructure.

Those who are still without power are encouraged to remain patient and to check on relatives and neighbours who may require assistance.

Customers who are without power should check refrigerated food for spoilage, and stay away from downed powerlines, as they may be live.

Customers may get updates on the company's power restoration efforts by following the Alectra Twitter channel @AlectraNews or view the outage map at alectrautilities.com.

Additional safety information can be found at alectrautilities.com/what-do-during-outage

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra is the largest municipally owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

