Alectra Inc. joins United Way in COVID-19 relief across Greater Golden Horseshoe Region

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Communities across the Greater Golden Horseshoe Region are facing significant economic difficulty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The United Way is providing critical relief by delivering essential services, such as access to food, to thousands of people. To help, Alectra is directing a total of $273,000 to United Way chapters that will provide relief in the 17 towns and cities in its service territory.

Alectra Inc. logo (CNW Group/Alectra Utilities Corporation)

The 'Local Love in a Global Crisis' campaign spearheaded by United Way will match some of Alectra's donation dollar for dollar, resulting in a total of $400,000 being directed to the following United Way Chapters:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

United Way Centraide Simcoe Muskoka (Alliston, Barrie, Beeton, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Penetanguishene, Thornton, Tottenham)

United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin (Guelph, Rockwood)

United Way Greater Toronto (Aurora, Brampton, Markham, Mississauga, Richmond Hill, Vaughan)

United Way Halton & Hamilton (Hamilton)

United Way Niagara (St. Catharines)

"The COIVD-19 pandemic has created severe hardship for many communities," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "The United Way is a valued partner and is well-positioned to provide support to those who need it without delay. We are glad that we can help, and we will continue to assist in any way that we can."

Multiple relief measures are already in place as a result of the coronavirus including the suspension of service disconnections for accounts that are in arrears and waived late payment charges.

The learn more about how Alectra is supporting communities throughout COVID-19, visit: alectrautilities.com/COVID19

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Story continues

SOURCE Alectra Utilities Corporation





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/08/c3182.html