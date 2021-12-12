Alectra crews will continue working through the night to restore customers impacted by high winds

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Alectra Utilities deployed dozens of powerline maintainers and forestry workers to restore service to thousands of homes and businesses who experienced power disruptions due to high winds.

Weather-related power outages were reported across Alectra's service territory as a result of extreme winds causing damage and tree limbs coming into contact with equipment.

Alectra crews will continue working through the night restoring power to impacted homes and businesses across the Greater Toronto Area, although a small number of customers may be without power through the night.

In the meantime, those who are still without power are encouraged to remain patient and to check on relatives and neighbours who may require assistance. Customers may get updates on the company's power restoration efforts by following the Alectra Twitter channel @AlectraNews or view the outage map at www.alectrautilities.com.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra is the largest municipally owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

