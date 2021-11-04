Alector Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Alector LLC
·8 min read

Initiated Phase 2 Clinical Trial of AL001 for the Treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Executed a Global Collaboration with GSK to Co-development and Co-commercialize Alector’s Progranulin Franchise Molecules for the Treatment of a Range of Neurodegenerative Diseases

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today reported third quarter 2021 financial results and summarized recent portfolio and business updates. As of September 30, 2021, Alector’s cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $777.9 million.

“During the third quarter, Alector reached a significant inflection point, validating our immuno-neurology approach and advancing our lead programs as we strive to help patients with neurodegenerative diseases,” said Arnon Rosenthal, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alector. “We reported 12-month Phase 2 data for our lead therapeutic candidate, AL001, in which progranulin levels in frontotemporal dementia patients reverted to normal, and for the first time, showed encouraging early evidence of a slowing of disease progression across diverse datapoints. The signing of a collaborative agreement with GSK will further enable us to develop our progranulin franchise programs to their full potential in frontotemporal dementia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. These achievements, alongside steady progress across our portfolio, are moving us ever closer to realizing our mission of harnessing the innate immune system to halt the destruction of neurodegenerative diseases.”

Clinical Updates

Progranulin Franchise

  • In September, Alector initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial of AL001 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patients with a C9orf72 genetic mutation. The six-month, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study is expected to enroll approximately 45 adult participants with C9orf72-associated ALS. The primary endpoint of the study is safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of AL001, including plasma and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) progranulin levels. The Phase 2 will also gather data on changes to multiple liquid biomarkers. ALS is the first of several indications beyond frontotemporal dementia where elevating progranulin levels is thought to have potential neuroprotective benefits.

  • AL001 received orphan drug designation from the European Commission for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia. Orphan drug designation in the EU may be granted for medicines in development for debilitating or life-threatening conditions that affect fewer than five in 10,000 people in the EU and provides benefits to the sponsor such as protocol assistance, reduced regulatory fees and extended market exclusivity. AL001 has previously received Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • Twelve-month data from the open-label INFRONT-2 Phase 2 clinical trial of AL001 in patients with frontotemporal dementia with a progranulin mutation (FTD-GRN) were presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) held in July 2021. AL001 showed a favorable safety profile, successful elevation of progranulin levels and encouraging evidence that treatment may slow disease progression.(1)

  • In July, Alector and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) entered into a global collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize AL001 and AL101 for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including FTD-GRN, as well as other forms of FTD, ALS, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. Under the terms of the agreement, Alector will receive $700 million in upfront payments, $500 million of which was received in August 2021 with a second payment to occur in the first quarter of 2022.

Alzheimer’s Disease Portfolio

  • Two posters were presented at the 2021 AAIC for Alector’s AL002 program providing data from a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers and details on the design of the ongoing INVOKE-2 Phase 2 clinical trial. AL002 is Alector’s first-in-class monoclonal antibody that binds to the TREM2 receptor to optimize microglial activity in the brain. Alector is developing AL002 as a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease in collaboration with AbbVie.

Corporate News

  • Sam Jackson, M.D., MBA, and Linda Rubinstein joined Alector’s executive leadership team assuming the roles of interim Chief Medical Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer, respectively.

    • Dr. Jackson joined Alector in 2020 as Senior Vice President, Clinical Sciences overseeing Alector’s clinical science and clinical operations functions.

    • Ms. Rubinstein brings significant industry and financial experience to Alector, having served as Chief Financial Officer or interim Chief Financial Officer to numerous biotechnology companies.

  • Elizabeth Garofalo, M.D., a veteran biopharmaceutical executive with more than 25 years of experience in global clinical development and regulatory affairs with a focus on neurology, was appointed to Alector’s Board of Directors.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue. Collaboration revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $182.4 million, compared to $5.9 million for the same period in 2020. In August, Alector received $500 million as part of the collaboration agreement with GSK. The increase in 2021 third quarter revenue was mainly due to the recognition of $179.8 million of the upfront payment from GSK.

R&D Expenses. Total research and development expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, were $43.1 million, compared to $43.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in R&D expenses was attributable to timing of manufacturing of drug supply and clinical trials start-up costs.

G&A Expenses. Total general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, were $13.0 million, compared to $15.8 million for the same period in 2020. This decrease was primarily due to reduced legal fees.

Net Income (Loss). For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Alector reported a net income of $126.6 million, or $1.56 net income per share, compared to a net loss of $52.7 million, or $0.67 net loss per share, for the same period in 2020.

Cash Position. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $777.9 million as of September 30, 2021.

About Alector
Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector has discovered and is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Alector’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the company’s immuno-oncology programs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

(1) Paul, Robert, et al, “AAIC 2021 “Twelve month Results from the INFRONT-2 Phase 2 Open-label Clinical Study of AL001 in Frontotemporal Dementia Patients with a Progranulin Mutation (FTD-GRN)
(2) Guerreiro, et al. “TREM2 Variants in Alzheimer’s Disease” NEJM. 2013; and Jonsson, et al. “Variant of TREM2 associated with the risk of Alzheimer's disease” NEJM 2013

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from current expectations and beliefs, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, Alector and its business as set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as filed on November 4, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as the other documents Alector files from time to time with the SEC. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for Alector to differ materially from those contained in Alector’s forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Alector specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.


Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

$

777,850

$

413,308

Total assets

854,226

488,251

Total current liabilities (excluding deferred revenue)

38,132

44,202

Deferred revenue (including current portion)

439,212

132,303

Total liabilities

518,336

220,721

Total stockholders’ equity

335,890

267,530


Consolidated Statement of Operations Data
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Collaboration revenue

$

182,413

$

5,904

$

193,091

$

16,245

Operating expenses:

Research and development

43,066

43,819

136,617

112,486

General and administrative

13,018

15,834

38,105

46,175

Total operating expenses

56,084

59,653

174,722

158,661

Income (loss) from operations

126,329

(53,749

)

18,369

(142,416

)

Other income, net

268

1,045

910

4,367

Net income (loss)

$

126,597

$

(52,704

)

$

19,279

$

(138,049

)



Net income (loss) per share:



Net income (loss) per share, basic

$

1.56

$

(0.67

)

$

0.24

$

(1.78

)

Net income (loss) per share, diluted

$

1.49

$

(0.67

)

$

0.23

$

(1.78

)



Weighted-average shares used in calculating:



Basic net income (loss) per share

80,964,701

78,771,930

80,048,758

77,340,896

Diluted net income (loss) per share

85,232,690

78,771,930

82,871,254

77,340,896


Alector Contacts
Michelle Corral
VP, Communications and Investor Relations
650-808-7016
michelle.corral@alector.com

1AB (media)
Dan Budwick
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com

Argot Partners (investors)
Laura Perry/Eric Kasper
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
alector@argotpartners.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Did Sabres get fleeced in Jack Eichel trade?

    The Buffalo Sabres got Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and a pair of draft picks in return for former captain Jack Eichel. Was that enough of a haul?

  • Young Raptors impressing with poise and maturity of a veteran team

    The Raptors are one of the youngest team in the league, but it sure doesn't seem like it.

  • Blue Jays enter offseason with clear needs and high expectations

    The Blue Jays have key areas to address if they want to close the gap and make their way into the postseason.

  • Golden Knights letting Jack Eichel get surgery Sabres wouldn't allow

    Jack Eichel finally has the green light to get his preferred surgery.

  • Golden Knights acquire superstar Jack Eichel from Sabres

    Jack Eichel is on his way to the bright lights of Las Vegas.

  • Maple Leafs reportedly looking to trade a defenceman

    The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly discussing moving a defenceman, with Travis Dermott and Justin Holl being the most logical candidates.

  • NHL Yahoo Cup: DFS strategy, lineups for Round 5

    Round 5 of the NHL Yahoo Cup kicks off on Thursday, and here are some lineups and players that are recommended plays.

  • Khem Birch shades and praises Gary Trent Jr.'s defence

    Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch discusses not caring about offensive numbers and how his new contract has helped him focus on what matters most to him. He also mentions the noticeable difference in Gary Trent Jr's defence compared to last season.

  • Zion Williamson's injury timeline is as murky as his NBA future

    Zion Williamson is trying to defy history, but precedent is challenging the start to his NBA career.

  • Bold fantasy predictions: Surprise performances on tap in Week 9

    Who will shine in Week 9? Our analysts deliver their boldest fantasy predictions, including the Giants-Raiders matchup providing some surprise performances.

  • Fantasy Football: Derrick Gore leads Week 9 sleeper picks

    Liz Loza returns with her sleepers list for Week 9, including deep dives and DFS value plays.

  • Brad Aldrich's name crossed off Stanley Cup by Hockey Hall of Fame

    At the Chicago Blackhawks' request, Bradley Aldrich's name was removed from the Stanley Cup on Sunday with a series of xs.

  • Aaron Rodgers just handed Jordan Love an opportunity to replace him in 2022

    Rodgers knew he was unvaccinated by the NFL’s standards. He knew he would be in a 10-day window if he tested positive and miss at least one game. And he rolled the dice.

  • What to watch: NFL Week 9 preview, schedule, live streams

    After a blockbuster deal at the NFL trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams will unveil their new-look defence in one of the many marquee matchups in Week 9.

  • 49ers-Cardinals rematch could have new look at quarterback

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — There will be a decidedly different look to the game when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals meet for the second time in less than a month. Jimmy Garoppolo will be back at quarterback for the Niners on Sunday after missing the game in Arizona four weeks ago for the 49ers (3-4) with a calf injury. Kyler Murray's status for Arizona (7-1) could be in doubt up until game time because of an ankle injury. “There’s advantages and disadvantages,” Garoppolo said of g

  • Report: Suns owner Sarver has history of racism, misogyny

    PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents during his 17-year tenure as the team's owner, according to a story published Thursday by ESPN. ESPN says it talked to dozens of current and former team employees for the story, including some who detailed inappropriate behavior by Sarver. Most of the allegations are from anonymous sources but a few are on the record. When contacted for comment Thursday by The Associated Press, Sarver refe

  • A decade in the making: Jordan Love's time has come

    Is Jordan Love ready for the first start of his career? Those around him say absolutely.

  • Saints seek 4th straight win vs Falcons, but with new QB

    ATLANTA (3-4) at NEW ORLEANS (5-2) Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT, Fox OPENING LINE: Saints by 6, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Falcons 3-4; Saints 4-3. SERIES RECORD: Falcons lead 53-51. LAST MEETING: Saints beat Falcons 21-16 on Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. LAST WEEK: Falcons lost to Panthers 19-13; Saints beat Buccaneers 36-27. FALCONS OFFENSE: OVERALL (23), RUSH (27), PASS (14), SCORING (21). FALCONS DEFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (26), PASS (12), SCORING (26). SAINTS OFFENSE: OVERAL

  • Seahawks learn what life is like without Russell Wilson

    SEATTLE (AP) — The question always lingered in the backs of minds, even as his durability withstood countless hits and his competitiveness refused to let him be a spectator. What would it be like for the Seattle Seahawks to be without Russell Wilson? For the past three weeks, the Seahawks have lived that reality while Wilson has been sidelined with a finger injury on his throwing hand that required surgery. Seattle went 1-2 during those three games and sits at 3-5 at its bye week. It has been a

  • Former England youth international Ike Ugbo commits to Canada

    TORONTO — Former England youth international striker Ike Ugbo, who plays his club football in Belgium for KRC Genk, has committed to play for Canada. Born in London to Nigerian parents, Ugbo played youth soccer at Brampton East SC and Woodbridge Strikers before returning to England and joining Chelsea's academy at the under-10 level. Canada Soccer said the 23-year-old will be with the team for CONCACAF World Cup qualifying matches against Costa Rica and Mexico on Nov. 12 and 16 respectively, in