Alec Stewart returns to Surrey after time away to care for wife

Alec Stewart has returned to his role as Surrey’s director of cricket, having taken a temporary leave of absence due to a family illness.

At the start of January, former England wicketkeeper Stewart, 59, decided to step away from his day-to-day duties with the county in order to care for his wife Lynn, who was beginning a new course of treatment for cancer.

His wife was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and, while the situation is ongoing, her health has improved to a level that Stewart can return to the role he has held with Surrey since 2014.

Back to work 💪 Surrey CCC are pleased to announce that Director of Cricket Alec Stewart has returned to work after a temporary leave of absence. Welcome back, gaffer 🤩#SurreyCricket 🤎 pic.twitter.com/4xvbATDfvE — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) February 22, 2023

“I want to thank everyone for their well-wishes and thoughts during a difficult time,” Stewart said on the Surrey website. “I am thankful for the club’s understanding, and I look forward to the season ahead.”

While Stewart was on leave, chief executive Steve Elworthy had taken on director of cricket duties for the county.

Stewart had been linked with an England selector’s role in November last year, but it went to Luke Wright.

During his lengthy tenure at the Kia Oval, Stewart has guided Surrey to two LV= Insurance County Championship triumphs – the most recent in September – and helped several players represent England.