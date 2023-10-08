Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Pose with All 7 of Their Kids at Hamptons Film Festival — See the Photo!

The family attended the Chairman's Reception at the 2023 Hamptons International Film Festival on Saturday

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Alec and Hilaria Baldwin at their children at the Hamptons International Film Festival

It’s a family affair for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin!

The actor, 65, and the author, 39, brought their seven children along with them as they attended the Chairman's Reception at the 2023 Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday.

Alec and Hilaria posed for a picture at the event with daughters Carmen Gabriela, 10, María Lucía Victoria, 2, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 1, plus sons Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7 Romeo Alejandro David, 5, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 3.

Hilaria carried their youngest child — who celebrated her first birthday last month — as she crouched down beside the kids for the snapshot.

Jason Mendez/Getty Hilaria, Alec Baldwin

The Baldwin family’s appearance came about after Hilaria detailed her sleep routine with her children on Instagram Saturday.

Posting a new photo of sons Rafael, Leonardo and Romeo, the busy mom wrote in her caption, "These three boys are wild! You can imagine that with 7 kids, sleeping a full night is a rare occasion…or a never occasion to be honest 😂. I’m working on trying to get the kids to sleep the whole night in their beds.”

“Right now, I am doing a combination of a special alarm clock that changes colors when it’s morning time, a monitor that I can talk to them through, if they need me just to reassure them at night, and a good old fashioned star chart with rewards at the end,” Hilaria added.

The mom of seven then asked her followers for suggestions on sleep patterns for her kids, writing, “I always love to hear what works and doesn’t from you…any wise words? 💛.”

Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram Hilaria posted a new photo of sons Rafael, Leonardo, and Romeo on Saturday

Alec — who is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger — and Hilaria celebrated their daughter Ilaria turning a year old last month.

To mark the special occasion, Hilaria posted a montage video on Instagram, which included a clip of Ilaria resting on her chest shortly after being born in hospital, along with photos of her six siblings.

Hilaria shared in her caption that she was following a “special tradition” with her daughters, where she “takes a photo of them on their first birthday in the same dress."

“Happy 1st bday (again 🤪) ilaria catalina irena. So much energy, fun and wildness in one tiny body! We love you so very much and feel lucky to have your unique soul bless our lives 🩵,” the proud mom added.



