Coronavirus: Alec and Hilaria Baldwin say they try not to 'contaminate' their children with fear

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are opening up about life at home during the coronavirus pandemic and how they’re keeping their children safe and stress-free during self-quarantine.

The couple spoke with Howard Stern on Wednesday via live stream from their home, where they talked about what life indoors has been like with their four children. They also shared how they’re maintaining some boundaries to ensure that their kids don’t take on the burden of stressing over the coronavirus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“My wife and I, we adjourn to another room,” Alec explained about having serious conversations about the pandemic. “We don’t talk about the nuts and bolts in front of the kids. No point in contaminating them with fear and so forth.”

Read more: Ant and Dec urge people to stay home on behalf of 4-year-old cancer patient

What do you tell your young kids about #COVID19? Actor @ABFalecbaldwin and his wife @hilariabaldwin share with @HowardStern what they told their children. pic.twitter.com/3Y3fM1HHmf — Stern Show (@sternshow) March 25, 2020

The 30 Rock actor went on to say, “We want them to be kids and enjoy their lives and enjoy their day and that’s it.” However, Hilaria pointed out that the children aren’t completely naive about it all.

“Kids are smart and they pick up more than you think they are,” she said. “They’re constantly talking about ‘What the corona, what’s this corona?’ But it’s interesting because they’re not stressed about it.”

Story continues

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

Explained: Symptoms, latest advice and how it compares to the flu

Hilaria explained that she and Alec do talk to their children about the virus, to the extent where they’ve let the kids all know that there is an illness going around and their parents are keeping them safe. “That’s why we’re living differently,” Hilaria tells them. “That’s why we’re not having playdates, we’re not going out, we’re not doing this, we’re not doing that. And it’s gonna be like this for a while but it’s because we know that we’re gonna be OK.”

Alec Baldwin, from left, Carmen Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the Badgley Mischka fashion show at Spring Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

She even tries to pull some inspiration from the kids who have shed some light on the enjoyment of being home. “We spend all of our time together and they are really loving that,” Hilaria said. “So it’s interesting to try to get into their eyes.”

Alec, on the other hand, joked that he uses the children to get Hilaria to bake some of his favorites while they’re cooped up in the house.

“I try to take advantage of the situation,” Alec said. “I’ll say to Carmen, ‘Carmen, if I ask mommy to make zucchini bread, she might not make it for me. But if you tell her you want zucchini bread, she’ll make zucchini bread. We need zucchini bread to get through the virus.’”