Alec Head, star French trainer and friend of the Queen whose horses won the Derby and countless other classics – obituary

The Queen strokes Tourmalet during a visit to her friend Alec Head, right, at the Quesnay stud near Deauville - MYCHELE DANIAU/AFP via Getty

Alec Head, who has died aged 97, was the patriarch of French racing, a champion jockey, breeder and above all a trainer, who saddled four Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winners and successfully raided the English classics, winning the Derby and the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas.

In 1951 Head became a familiar name to English racegoers when Aga Khan III picked him as his trainer, although he was only 28. His big break came immediately, with Nuccio, a three-year-old Prince Aly Khan had advised his father to buy.

In 1952, Head sent Nuccio – “a big black horse that required an enormous amount of work,” as he put it – to win the Coronation Cup at Epsom, then the Arc. Within two years the Aga Khan had moved his entire string to France.

It marked the start of a decade when French-trained horses – and Head’s in particular – were to win the English classics repeatedly. Head’s other great patron was Pierre Wertheimer, “the perfume king”, co-founder of Chanel and one of the grandees of French breeding.

In 1955, Wertheimer’s horse Vimy, trained by Head, became the first French winner of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot – at the time the most valuable race run in Britain. Then in 1956 Head won the Derby for Wertheimer with Lavandin.

Alec Head with his daughter Criquette after winning at Chantilly, 2000: the whole family were involved in top-level racing - Trevor Jones/Popperfoto via Getty Images

As the racing commentator Peter O’Sullevan recalled in his memoir, when Lavandin reached the final furlong, Head “released months of tension in a devastating roar”. The Aga Khan, who was standing just beside him, said: “I wonder whether my eardrums will ever be the same again.”

In France the Heads are racing royalty, even though, as their surname suggests, they are of English ancestry, descendants of a Newmarket jockey. Alec’s father Willy had trained two winners of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, which the family came to dominate to such an extent that, between 1945 and 2015 one in every six Arc winners had either been bred, trained or ridden by a Head.

Things reached a peak in 1979, when the Arc was won by Three Troikas, a horse bred by Alec, owned by his wife Ghislaine, ridden by his son Freddie (winner of four Arcs in total) and trained by his daughter Criquette (who before her retirement in 2018 was widely recognised as the finest female trainer in the world).

On two occasions the Queen stayed with the Heads at their stud, Haras de Quesnay, near Deauville in Normandy (“Were it not for my Archbishop of Canterbury, I should be off in my plane to Longchamp every Sunday,” she is said to have remarked) – where Head would escort her around the other important Normandy studs, an episode depicted in The Crown. As John Warren, the Queen’s racing manager, recalled, “the pleasure she got was tremendous”, a chance not just to inspect the interesting French stallions and exchange racing gossip but also to eat at “a couple of public restaurants, which obviously the Queen doesn’t do very often”.

Alec Head in 1965 - Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Head also made regular trips to England, where he would dine at Highclere Stud with the Earl of Carnarvon, the Queen’s racing manager for more than 30 years.

“You get breeders who only breed, great jockeys who only ride, and great trainers who only train, but Alec Head covered the whole spectrum,” said the Earl’s successor John Warren. “There was no side of the industry that he failed to cover, and failed to be at the top of.”

Jacques Alexandre Head was born on July 31 1924 near the Maisons-Laffitte racecourse on the outskirts of Paris. His father William “Willie” Head was France’s champion jumps jockey, but had served in the British Army in the First World War; his mother, Henrietta, was the granddaughter of Tom Jennings, the most successful trainer in the history of the Prix du Jockey Club.

Head imbibed racing with his mother’s milk. As he later put it: “I don’t think I could have done anything else.” He rode his first race aged 16, under German occupation, in 1942, when most of the courses were shut. To save fuel, he would bicycle the 11-mile commute between his father’s yard at Maisons-Laffitte and the racecourse at Auteuil.

Normandy, 1987: the Queen with her friend Alec Head, centre - Desfoux JY/Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

In 1947, aged 22, he almost won the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, beaten only by National Spirit, one of the best hurdlers of the postwar era. But the next year he retired after a nasty fall (and at the request of his new wife Ghislaine, from the Belgian racing family van de Poele), having racked up 160 victories – 92 on the flat and 68 over jumps.

He turned to training, and by 1949 he had attracted his first Wertheimer horse. He had particular luck in sending horses to Italy, and being sent Italian horses back in return, most famously Nuccio, which won him the patronage of the Aga Khan and his descendants.

By the early 1960s he was training 120 horses, the majority owned by Pierre Wertheimer or the young Aga Khan IV, who had unexpectedly inherited the string when his father, Prince Aly Khan, died in a car crash in 1960.

But in 1963 the new Aga Khan stunned the racing world by sacking Head and moving his horses to a rival French trainer, François Mathet. By then, however, Head had already effected his second transformation: from trainer to breeder.

In 1958, the Heads had bought Haras du Quesnay, a small 16th-century chateau in Normandy where from 1907 W K Vanderbilt had built up a large stud, but which been trashed by the occupying Germans and abandoned. In 1959, they got their first stallion, Lucky Dip, and Head and Ghislaine went on to build up one of Europe’s most influential bloodstock empires.

Alec Head and his wife Ghislaine, circa 1957 - ANL/Shutterstock

One of their innovations was to bring more American bloodlines – horses with “speed and bone”, as Head put it – to Europe. Then, as the French government imposed punitive taxes, Head sold more and more horses to America, and soon started his own stud in Kentucky. Then, when American racing moved from turf to dirt, he imported turf pedigree stallions back to Europe.

As well as being a champion jockey, trainer and breeder, Head was also “a damn cunning horsetrader”, with his business partner Roland de Chambure, who would play good cop to his bad.

Head was absorbed by what makes a thoroughbred racehorse tick. “A horse runs and wins with its heart,” he said. As a trainer, he had a rare gift for pinpointing the right horse at a very early age, predicting its peak, and having the patience to bring it there.

In 1983, after winning more than 2,300 races as a trainer, Head handed in his licence – but breeding, he said, “helps keep the brain going”.

One of the most famous horses bred at Haras du Quesnay was Treve, daughter of the Queen’s stallion Motivator, which Head called “a once-in-a-lifetime horse”. Trained by Head’s daughter Criquette Head-Maarek, she ended up winning two Arcs in a row in the famous red Quesnay silks. “I am on a cloud, on a cloud,” said Head, then 90, after her second win in 2014, standing in the winner’s enclosure, his face covered in tears.

Alec Head is survived by his wife Ghislaine and by their three daughters and a son.

Alec Head, born June 31 1924, died June 22 2022