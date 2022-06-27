Alec Head, star French trainer and friend of the Queen whose horses won the Derby and countless other classics – obituary

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Telegraph Obituaries
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alec Head
    French horse trainer
The Queen strokes Tourmalet during a visit to her friend Alec Head, right, at the Quesnay stud near Deauville - MYCHELE DANIAU/AFP via Getty
The Queen strokes Tourmalet during a visit to her friend Alec Head, right, at the Quesnay stud near Deauville - MYCHELE DANIAU/AFP via Getty

Alec Head, who has died aged 97, was the patriarch of French racing, a champion jockey, breeder and above all a trainer, who saddled four Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winners and successfully raided the English classics, winning the Derby and the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas.

In 1951 Head became a familiar name to English racegoers when Aga Khan III picked him as his trainer, although he was only 28. His big break came immediately, with Nuccio, a three-year-old Prince Aly Khan had advised his father to buy.

In 1952, Head sent Nuccio – “a big black horse that required an enormous amount of work,” as he put it – to win the Coronation Cup at Epsom, then the Arc. Within two years the Aga Khan had moved his entire string to France.

It marked the start of a decade when French-trained horses – and Head’s in particular – were to win the English classics repeatedly. Head’s other great patron was Pierre Wertheimer, “the perfume king”, co-founder of Chanel and one of the grandees of French breeding.

In 1955, Wertheimer’s horse Vimy, trained by Head, became the first French winner of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot – at the time the most valuable race run in Britain. Then in 1956 Head won the Derby for Wertheimer with Lavandin.

Alec Head with his daughter Criquette after winning at Chantilly, 2000: the whole family were involved in top-level racing - Trevor Jones/Popperfoto via Getty Images
Alec Head with his daughter Criquette after winning at Chantilly, 2000: the whole family were involved in top-level racing - Trevor Jones/Popperfoto via Getty Images

As the racing commentator Peter O’Sullevan recalled in his memoir, when Lavandin reached the final furlong, Head “released months of tension in a devastating roar”. The Aga Khan, who was standing just beside him, said: “I wonder whether my eardrums will ever be the same again.”

In France the Heads are racing royalty, even though, as their surname suggests, they are of English ancestry, descendants of a Newmarket jockey. Alec’s father Willy had trained two winners of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, which the family came to dominate to such an extent that, between 1945 and 2015 one in every six Arc winners had either been bred, trained or ridden by a Head.

Things reached a peak in 1979, when the Arc was won by Three Troikas, a horse bred by Alec, owned by his wife Ghislaine, ridden by his son Freddie (winner of four Arcs in total) and trained by his daughter Criquette (who before her retirement in 2018 was widely recognised as the finest female trainer in the world).

On two occasions the Queen stayed with the Heads at their stud, Haras de Quesnay, near Deauville in Normandy (“Were it not for my Archbishop of Canterbury, I should be off in my plane to Longchamp every Sunday,” she is said to have remarked) – where Head would escort her around the other important Normandy studs, an episode depicted in The Crown. As John Warren, the Queen’s racing manager, recalled, “the pleasure she got was tremendous”, a chance not just to inspect the interesting French stallions and exchange racing gossip but also to eat at “a couple of public restaurants, which obviously the Queen doesn’t do very often”.

Alec Head in 1965 - Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Alec Head in 1965 - Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Head also made regular trips to England, where he would dine at Highclere Stud with the Earl of Carnarvon, the Queen’s racing manager for more than 30 years.

“You get breeders who only breed, great jockeys who only ride, and great trainers who only train, but Alec Head covered the whole spectrum,” said the Earl’s successor John Warren. “There was no side of the industry that he failed to cover, and failed to be at the top of.”

Jacques Alexandre Head was born on July 31 1924 near the Maisons-Laffitte racecourse on the outskirts of Paris. His father William “Willie” Head was France’s champion jumps jockey, but had served in the British Army in the First World War; his mother, Henrietta, was the granddaughter of Tom Jennings, the most successful trainer in the history of the Prix du Jockey Club.

Head imbibed racing with his mother’s milk. As he later put it: “I don’t think I could have done anything else.” He rode his first race aged 16, under German occupation, in 1942, when most of the courses were shut. To save fuel, he would bicycle the 11-mile commute between his father’s yard at Maisons-Laffitte and the racecourse at Auteuil.

Normandy, 1987: the Queen with her friend Alec Head, centre - Desfoux JY/Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Normandy, 1987: the Queen with her friend Alec Head, centre - Desfoux JY/Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

In 1947, aged 22, he almost won the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, beaten only by National Spirit, one of the best hurdlers of the postwar era. But the next year he retired after a nasty fall (and at the request of his new wife Ghislaine, from the Belgian racing family van de Poele), having racked up 160 victories – 92 on the flat and 68 over jumps.

He turned to training, and by 1949 he had attracted his first Wertheimer horse. He had particular luck in sending horses to Italy, and being sent Italian horses back in return, most famously Nuccio, which won him the patronage of the Aga Khan and his descendants.

By the early 1960s he was training 120 horses, the majority owned by Pierre Wertheimer or the young Aga Khan IV, who had unexpectedly inherited the string when his father, Prince Aly Khan, died in a car crash in 1960.

But in 1963 the new Aga Khan stunned the racing world by sacking Head and moving his horses to a rival French trainer, François Mathet. By then, however, Head had already effected his second transformation: from trainer to breeder.

In 1958, the Heads had bought Haras du Quesnay, a small 16th-century chateau in Normandy where from 1907 W K Vanderbilt had built up a large stud, but which been trashed by the occupying Germans and abandoned. In 1959, they got their first stallion, Lucky Dip, and Head and Ghislaine went on to build up one of Europe’s most influential bloodstock empires.

Alec Head and his wife Ghislaine, circa 1957 - ANL/Shutterstock
Alec Head and his wife Ghislaine, circa 1957 - ANL/Shutterstock

One of their innovations was to bring more American bloodlines – horses with “speed and bone”, as Head put it – to Europe. Then, as the French government imposed punitive taxes, Head sold more and more horses to America, and soon started his own stud in Kentucky. Then, when American racing moved from turf to dirt, he imported turf pedigree stallions back to Europe.

As well as being a champion jockey, trainer and breeder, Head was also “a damn cunning horsetrader”, with his business partner Roland de Chambure, who would play good cop to his bad.

Head was absorbed by what makes a thoroughbred racehorse tick. “A horse runs and wins with its heart,” he said. As a trainer, he had a rare gift for pinpointing the right horse at a very early age, predicting its peak, and having the patience to bring it there.

In 1983, after winning more than 2,300 races as a trainer, Head handed in his licence – but breeding, he said, “helps keep the brain going”.

One of the most famous horses bred at Haras du Quesnay was Treve, daughter of the Queen’s stallion Motivator, which Head called “a once-in-a-lifetime horse”. Trained by Head’s daughter Criquette Head-Maarek, she ended up winning two Arcs in a row in the famous red Quesnay silks. “I am on a cloud, on a cloud,” said Head, then 90, after her second win in 2014, standing in the winner’s enclosure, his face covered in tears.

Alec Head is survived by his wife Ghislaine and by their three daughters and a son.

Alec Head, born June 31 1924, died June 22 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Quartet of intriguing Canadians could land in 1st round of NBA draft

    It's no longer a question of if. When it comes to Canadians in the NBA draft, the relevant inquiries are now "how many" and "how high?" The country has consistently produced impactful players in recent years, from Jamal Murray's breakout in the 2020 bubble to former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins' star turn with the Warriors in the 2022 Finals. In the upcoming NBA draft, four more Canadians are set to enter the league, and two are widely projected to be picked in the top 10. Shaedon Sharpe, Bennedict

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Montreal trips Charlotte 2-1 to get back in MLS win column

    MONTREAL — Bouncing back after a loss to your closest rival in the semifinals of a tournament is no small feat. It’s even harder when your next game is only three days later, but that’s exactly the situation CF Montreal found themselves in on Saturday. Montreal managed to pull it off, getting back into the Major League Soccer win column after beating Charlotte FC 2-1 at Saputo Stadium and claiming second place in the Eastern Conference in the process. Romell Quioto and Mathieu Choinière scored f

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Ohtani strikes out career-high 13 in Angels' 5-0 win over KC

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out a career-high 13 over eight dominant innings of two-hit ball, and the AL MVP also reached base three times in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night. After giving up two singles to start the first, Ohtani (6-4) retired 16 straight Royals and 23 of the final 24 batters he faced. While matching the longest start of his major league career, he allowed just one baserunner over his final seven innings — on a w

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Avalanche on the cusp of dethroning Lightning and winning third Stanley Cup

    The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Chase Elliott needs nearly 7 hours to win at Nashville

    LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott salvaged a crummy day for Hendrick Motorsports and interrupted a potential Toyota rout by winning the rain-drenched race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night. Elliott recovered from an early issue that dropped him deep into the field to take the lead with 38 laps remaining and hold off three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers for his second Cup victory of the season. It took NASCAR's most popular driver nearly seven hours and a late four-lap shootout to get to vic

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Alex Ovechkin scores goal, lays hit in pro soccer debut

    Alex Ovechkin found the back of the net for FC Dynamo Moscow after signing a one-day contract.

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Joe Sakic joins fellow Denver icon John Elway as dual champ

    DENVER (AP) — Joe Sakic was so busy relishing and reminiscing that he nearly missed the team photo with the Stanley Cup before racing over just in time to join the on-ice celebration at Amalie Arena. The general manager of the Colorado Avalanche joined fellow Denver icon John Elway in leading his team to a championship from the front office two decades after winning a pair of titles during his Hall of Fame playing career. A star captain and center when the Avalanche won it all in 1996 and 2001,

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Zach Bogosian: Lightning driven by urgency, not panic

    Zach Bogosian said that the Tampa Bay Lightning didn't panic after the blowout Game 2 loss to Colorado and that a sense of urgency drove them to a dominant win at home in Game 3.&nbsp;

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.