Alec Benjamin Releases New Song 'Six Feet Apart' About Social Distancing amid Coronavirus Crisis

Alec Benjamin is here with the soundtrack to your self-quarantine.

On Thursday, the singer-songwriter, 25, released a timely new song titled “Six Feet Apart,” written about the ongoing global novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The title is a reference to the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, which state that people must stay at least six feet apart from others.

“I wrote this song about social distancing and feeling isolated,” Benjamin said in a statement. “I wanted to let people know that they aren’t alone!”

In the song’s chorus, Benjamin sings lyrics representative of how many are feeling right now. “Oh I miss you most at six feet apart/ When you’re right outside my window/ But can’t ride inside my car/ I miss your smile/ Feels like miles/ Six feet apart,” he sings.

“Six Feet Apart” first debuted on social media last week after Benjamin wrote and produced it entirely over FaceTime.

“wrote this yesterday,” Benjamin captioned a snippet of the song on Instagram. “it’s called 6 ft apart . it was inspired by covid19 . the vocals & guitars were recorded on my phone & the song was written and produced over FaceTime . hope it makes you feel a little less lonely .”

It comes on the heels of his lead single “Oh My God” from his upcoming debut album, These Two Windows, set for release on May 29.

Last month, Benjamin announced on social media that his headlining These Two Windows tour, which was originally set to kick off at Coachella on April 12, would be postponed until the fall due to the global health crisis. He’ll now make his Coachella debut during the festival’s rescheduled dates in October.

In the meantime, Benjamin has been taking his tour virtual, having already made stops at Amazon Music x Twitch Stream Aid, Urban Outfitters (on Instagram), Levi’s 5:01 LIVE (on Instagram), Billboard Sessions (on Facebook Live) and Ladygunn (on Instagram). Next, he’ll make stops on his virtual tour at tmrw magazine (on Instagram), as well as at more than 30 Pop and Hot AC radio stations across the country.

