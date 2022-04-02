Alec Baldwin's Match Game, Three More Game Shows Cancelled at ABC

Dave Nemetz
·2 min read

ABC is trimming down its lineup of summer game shows: The network has cancelled its Match Game reboot hosted by Alec Baldwin, according to our sister site Variety, along with Card Sharks, The Celebrity Dating Game and The Hustler. (A source confirms to TVLine that the shows are unlikely to return.)

Based on the classic ’70s hit, Match Game asked contestants to fill in a blank in a sentence, trying to match the answers of a panel of celebrity guests. Baldwin served as host, with a rotating panel of celebs including Niecy Nash, Jack McBrayer and Cheryl Hines. It debuted in 2016 and ran for a total of five seasons, with Season 5 debuting in May 2020.

More from TVLine

Baldwin, of course, has been in the headlines lately after a tragic incident on the set of the film Rust where the actor accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. But the cancellation was not connected to that incident, Variety reports. In fact, the show hasn’t been in production since the COVID pandemic shut down all film and TV production in 2020.

Card Sharks was a remake of the ’70s and ’80s game show, hosted by Joel McHale, with players answering questions to control a board of playing cards and guessing if the next card is higher or lower. It premiered in 2019, airing two seasons.

The Celebrity Dating Game, hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton, paired up single celebrities with civilians eager to date them, in a fresh take on the classic dating show. Its first and only season debuted last June.

On The Hustler, five contestants were asked a series of trivia questions to amass a cash prize while one of them has secretly been given all the answers, with Craig Ferguson serving as host. It ran for two seasons, with Season 2 airing last summer.

Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and The $100,000 Pyramid, however, are expected to return, Variety notes.

Which of these summer game shows will you miss the most? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.

Launch Gallery: 2022 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Already Axed? What's Still on the Bubble?

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • New Mexico latest state to launch cannabis sales

    New Mexico is bringing sales of recreational marijuana to the doorstep of Texas, the largest prohibition state, as the movement toward broad legalization sweeps up even more of the American West. (April 1)

  • Chris Rock 'saved the Oscars' after slapgate, ceremony producer Will Packer says

    The man in charge of the Oscars ceremony says Chris Rock "saved what was left of the Oscars" with his 'graceful' reaction to Will Smith slapping him live on stage.

  • Mindy Kaling says she's nervous writing 'Legally Blonde 3' after watching 'And Just Like That' because she doesn't want Elle Woods to be 'canceled or become a Karen'

    "I found it was too uncomfortable to watch," Kaling said of Sarah Jessica Parker's "Sex And The City" revival.

  • Will Smith Resigns from Academy Following Oscars Incident, Will ‘Accept Any Further Consequences’

    "Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason," the actor wrote in a statement.

  • Ginni Thomas: New footage shows MAGA activist ‘exposing’ self-help cult in the 1980s

    ‘As is the case with so many former members, she was overly susceptible and went from one cult to another’

  • Chris Rock was never asked if he wanted Will Smith removed from Oscars

    Chris Rock was never asked if he wanted Will Smith removed from the Oscars after the actor slapped the comedian in the face onstage. .

  • Jada Pinkett Smith: New footage shows actor’s reaction to Chris Rock’s response after Will Smith hits him

    Pinkett Smith watched on as her husband hit the comedian on stage

  • 2022 World Cup draw: Canada lands in Group F with Belgium, Morocco, Croatia

    Canada will square off against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco when the World Cup gets underway in November, and it won’t be easy

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs find motivation from Canada's World-Cup clinching performance

    TORONTO — The Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers were enough of a motivating factor for Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs. But having the Canadian men's soccer team clinch its first spot in the World Cup since 1986 with a 4-0 win against Jamaica down the road at BMO Field an hour before puck drop provided a neat sporting backdrop to the Maple Leafs' determined 5-2 victory on Sunday. There was a buzz among the 18,939 at Scotiabank Arena before the game, and the Maple Leafs admitte

  • Thaddeus Young shares wife's reaction to hater: 'I hope you're ready to meet your maker'

    Thaddeus Young's wife Shekinah isn't someone you want to mess with.

  • Thaddeus Young on leadership, thoughts on Nick Nurse

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to give his impression of Nick Nurse, how he's helping his teammates off the court and what his role is on the court. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne