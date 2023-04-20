Alec Baldwin's criminal charges dropped over fatal shooting on Rust set

Alec Baldwin - Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office/AFP/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin's manslaughter charges over the fatal shooting on the set of his movie Rust have been dropped, the actor's lawyer said.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded in October 2021, when a gun Mr Baldwin was using during a rehearsal for the Western in the New Mexico desert fired off a live bullet.

Mr Baldwin, 65, was charged with involuntary manslaughter over the shooting in January, and could have faced up to 18 months in prison if convicted. The charges were dropped on Thursday.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” said Mr Baldwin's lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro.

The actor was accused of showing a “reckless” disregard for safety in Ms Hutchins' death. The actor and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's weapons supervisor, were both charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting.

Prosecutors did not immediately comment on the case. It was not immediately clear whether charges could be refiled.

Halyna Hutchins - AP/Andres Leighton

The charges against Mr Baldwin had marked a shocking fall for an A-list actor, whose 40-year career included the early blockbuster The Hunt for Red October, and a starring role in the sitcom 30 Rock.

He was also known for iconic appearances in Martin Scorsese’s The Departed, and a film adaptation of David Mamet’s Glengary Glen Ross.

In recent years, he was known for his impression of former President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

David Halls, the Rust safety coordinator and assistant director, pleaded no contest in March to a conviction for unsafe handling of a firearm and a suspended sentence of six months.

Mr Baldwin has said the gun went off accidentally and that he did not pull the trigger. An FBI forensic report found the weapon could not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.

Rust - Jae C. Hong/AP

The case against Mr Baldwin had already been diminishing. A weapons charge that would have meant a much longer sentence had already been dismissed, and the first special prosecutor in the case resigned.

Filming on the Western resumed on Thursday at Montana's Yellowstone Film Ranch set, according to Melina Spadone, a lawyer for Rust Movie Productions.

Mr Baldwin will continue his involvement as an actor and co-producer, the production company said on Wednesday.

The production company finalised a settlement last month with New Mexico workplace safety regulars over “serious” violations, agreeing to a $100,000 fine to resolve a scathing safety review that detailed unheeded complaints and misfires on set before the cinematographer’s shooting.

Mr Souza, the director, has said that he would return to the production to honor the legacy of Ms Hutchins.

Parts of a documentary about Ms Hutchins' life will be filmed simultaneously with Rust.