Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Share Photo from City Day with Their 7 Kids: 'Gangs of New York…'

The actor and Hilaria shared a snap of their family on Labor Day all rocking a variety of summery street styles

Alec Baldwin/Instagram Alec and Hilaria Baldwin and their children

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin took their family out for a city adventure on Labor Day.

On Monday, the actor, 65, and Hilaria, 39, shared a snap on Instagram with their seven children standing on a sidewalk in New York City. In the image, all the children were rocking a variety of colorful street styles.

"Gangs of New York… ," Alec wrote alongside the photo, in which he is smiling while on stroller duty with their youngest, Ilaria Catalina Irena, as Hilaria crouches down next to a second stroller.

Alec and Hilaria share daughters Ilaria, 11 months, María Lucía Victoria, 2, and Carmen Gabriela, 10, as well as four sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 8.

The actor also has an older daughter Ireland Baldwin, 27, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger. Ireland just welcomed a little girl of her own in May, making her dad a first-time grandfather to baby Holland, 16 weeks.

Carmen dressed similarly to her mom in white and blue, wearing a hip, burgundy hat, glasses and throwing up a peace sign. The three older boys wore sporty t-shirts and shorts.

After first meeting at an N.Y.C. restaurant in 2011, Alec and Hilaria tied the knot on June 30, 2012 at the city's famed St. Patrick's Old Cathedral, then welcomed Carmen the following year.

Monica Schipper/Getty Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin and six of their children in 2021.

The couple just celebrated 11 years together this summer. To mark the special occasion, Alec shared a photo of a metal spatula he gifted his wife, who bought him a grill as he called himself out as a “suburban dad."

“11 years today. That means steel,” Alec wrote. “She bought me a grill. (suburban dad that I am)I bought her this. I know. Crazy, right?” He added, “What can I say? I’m in love. Happy anniversary, @hilariabaldwin.”



