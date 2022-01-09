Alec Baldwin Slams ‘Bulls—‘ Claims That He Is Not Complying with Cell Phone Search Warrant: ‘That’s a Lie’ (Video)

Alec Baldwin is firing back at claims that he is not complying with the ongoing investigation into the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In a video posted to his Instagram on Saturday, the actor called claims that he is not turning over his cell phone to police “bulls—.”

“Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests, or orders, or demands, or search warrants about my phone, that’s bulls—t. That’s a lie,” Baldwin said in the video, filmed from the front seat of a car. “This is a process…”

Investigators first obtained a warrant to search Alec Baldwin’s iPhone in December, for belief that “there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s).” Baldwin noted on Saturday that because two states are involved, the process takes longer and that more people are involved.

“They have to specify what exactly they want. They can’t just go through your phone and take, you know, your photos or your love letters to your wife or what have you,” Baldwin continued. He added “But of course, we are 1000% going to comply with all that. We are perfectly fine with that.”

You can watch the actor’s full comments in the video below.

Baldwin then circled back to the claims that he is not cooperating with the police search warrant, urging viewers to “consider the source,” likening the situation to the difference in coverage of Sidney Poitier’s death between The Daily News and the New York Post.

Baldwin did circle back to speaking on Halyna Hutchins, insisting that he is cooperating fully and making sure the investigation is thorough.

“The best way — the only way — we can honor the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth,” Baldwin said. “That’s what I’m working toward, insisting on, demanding. That the organizations involved in this investigation do everything in their power, everything in their power, to find out what really happened. That’s all that matters.”