Alec Baldwin says shooting 'one-in-a-trillion event' as he defends 'well-oiled crew' on set of film Rust

Alec Baldwin said he was regularly speaking to police in Santa Fe, New Mexico - Shutterstock

Alec Baldwin has broken his silence on the death of cinematographer Halyna Hitchins, defending the “well-oiled crew” on the set of film Rust and calling the accidental killing a “one-in-a-trillion event.”

Baldwin, speaking on the side of the road in rural Manchester, Vermont, appeared emotional as he told reporters he was “talking to the cops every day,” but said he had been “ordered” not to comment on the case while the police investigation in Santa Fe, New Mexico, was still ongoing.

Ms Hutchins, 42, died after Baldwin discharged a gun on the set of his movie that he apparently did not realise contained a live round. The 63-year-old actor on Saturday defended the film’s staff against accusations of negligence.

Alec Baldwin asks reporters to stop following him: “My kids are in the car crying ... I'm not allowed to comment on the investigation, I talk to the cops every day." pic.twitter.com/V65galGNj8 — The Recount (@therecount) October 30, 2021

“We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together when this horrible event happened,” said Baldwin, who was starring and producing in the Western. “There are incidental accidents on film sets from time-to-time, but nothing like this. This is a one-in-a-trillion episode, a one-in-a-trillion event.”

Baldwin, in dark pants and a dark jacket over a grey flannel shirt, spoke alongside his wife, Hilaria, who was filming the interaction on her mobile phone. The 30 Rock actor appeared to have shaved off the beard he had grown for the filming of Rust.

“A woman died. She was my friend, she was my friend,” said Baldwin. “When I arrived in Sante Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner.”

The actor said he welcomed discussions about eliminating guns in Hollywood productions.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in the accidental shooting - Reuters

“I do know an ongoing effort to limit the use of firearms on a set is something I’m extremely interested in,” he said. “But remember, how many bullets have been fired on film and TV shows in the last 75 years? This is America.

“Some new measures have to take place. No proper guns, no live guns. But that is not for me to decide,” he said.

The actor added that “we are in constant contact” with Ms Hutchins’ widow, Matthew.

“We are very worried” about her family, Baldwin said, before imploring the media to give his family some space. “My kids are in the car crying,” he told them.